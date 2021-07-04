University of North Texas ecosystem geographer Alexandra Ponette-González has been picked by the Environmental Protection Agency to serve on the Clean Air Scientific Advisory Committee.
She was one of seven people selected for the panel out of 100 applicants.
Established in 1977, the CASC studies and produces independent advice regarding the National Ambient Air Quality Standards, which sets limitations on six pollutants common in the air: carbon monoxide, lead, nitrogen dioxide, ozone, particulate matter and sulfate dioxide.
Associate professor Ponette-Gonzalez’s ongoing research has found that oak trees can trap high amounts of airborne soot, a leading air pollutant.
She also recently co-authored a research article regarding diverse communities of tiny organisms and the potential role non-living materials in precipitation could play in ecosystems.
"I am honored to serve on this critically important federal committee, and to be part of the most diverse panel since the committee’s establishment," Ponette-González said.