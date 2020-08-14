Neale Chumbler, the dean of the University of North Texas College of Health and Public Service, resigned from his position Thursday, Aug. 13.
In a note to faculty and staff of the college Friday, provost Jennifer Cowley announced he was stepping down effective immediately "for personal reasons."
Chumbler joined the university in July 2018 after serving as dean at the College of Health and Human Services at Western Kentucky University for three years.
Niki Dash, the college's associate dean, will serve as dean with a two-year term, Cowley said in the email.
"I believe at this critical moment Dr. Dash is the leader we need to manage through this extraordinary time," Cowley wrote.