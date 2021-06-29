“Bittersweet” was the closest description University of North Texas System Chancellor Lesa Roe could use to describe her retirement from the university system.
Roe, the system’s first female chancellor, will officially remain in the role until March 31, 2022, according to a retirement announcement emailed late Monday afternoon.
She took over the chancellorship in October 2017 after more than three decades in the aerospace industry as an engineer and administrator.
Looking back on her career capped with four years in higher education, Roe said her focus has remained the same.
“It’s been very much focused on the mission and what we’re doing in the world,” she said.
That mission focus saw record enrollment at the system’s flagship Denton campus this past school year, a pandemic in which the UNT Health Science Center played an important role in the region, a new branch opening in Frisco and more than $300 million in construction facilitated while overseeing a budget of about $1.3 billion.
Roe laid out her retirement plans to the UNT Board of Regents during a special meeting Monday afternoon, according to a system spokesperson.
Regents convened the meeting at 2 p.m. and slipped quickly into a closed session, where they remained for just under an hour. They returned and adjourned without discussing any further business or voting on any items.
President Neal Smatresk, who leads UNT’s Denton campus, said he would miss Roe come April.
“I’ve never had a better boss,” he said. “And to be fair, I’d like to say I’ve never had a better partner.”
Smatresk estimated he has had a 25-year career in higher education administration. He described Roe as an expert collaborator who excels at solving disagreements and controversies by pulling the right people into the room and reaching consensus.
Roe, 57, said she might look to board participation or other part-time ventures in the future, but she’s looking forward to retirement.
“There may be part-time things or things where I can make a difference, but I’m not looking for a full-time, all-the-time gig,” she said.
Roe will have no hand in the selection of a new chancellor, which is the regents’ jurisdiction. No search firm had been selected by Tuesday afternoon.
For his part, Smatresk said he had no interest in applying for the chancellorship.
He said he’d like to see several qualities in Roe’s successor, including willingness to listen and learn, maybe some academic background and a vision to move the university system forward.
The goal is to have a new leader in place by the time Roe leaves in March, and she said she is willing to help the new leader ease into the role if she is asked.
Roe is looking toward checking boxes on her bucket list. That includes spending time with her family and an extensive travel list.
She listed hopeful stops in New Zealand, Australia, French Polynesia and Austria off the top of her head.
Despite that, Roe said it’s emotional to know she’s leaving so much behind in the UNT System. She mentioned high-fiving graduates as they walk the stage, as well as connections with families and the community, as moments of joy and pride.
Asked how she feels about her impending departure, Roe said “bittersweet is the only word that I’ve been able to think of.”