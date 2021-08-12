Both Denton universities expect enrollment growth for the upcoming fall semester despite the ongoing pandemic.
The University of North Texas and Texas Woman’s University each had Board of Regents meetings Thursday, and each respective board received the good news.
UNT’s Denton campus is expecting modest growth of roughly 1% compared to the previous year, which also saw growth despite an even more dangerous time pre-vaccine.
Additionally, the entire university system brought in an extra $9.9 million over the previous fiscal year due to tuition and fees, all of which was facilitated without a bump in the cost of tuition, though tuition increases seem to loom just a few years out by UNT predictions.
The UNT system was less fortunate when it came to auxiliary services, which refers to many non-academic services on campus. That area saw a dip of $13.8 million, according to a UNT System report for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021.
That figure was outside of earlier UNT projections, but it wasn’t big enough to pull total operating revenue for the quarter into the red.
“When the pandemic hit, we thought we would be back by spring,” Dan Tenney, UNT System chief financial officer, explained to regents Thursday. “We were not back in spring ... so it was actually a little worse than we thought.”
TWU also expected to see continued enrollment growth of 1.7% compared to the previous fall semester, according to predictions shared with regents Thursday. As with many other schools, TWU’s largest percentage increase in enrollment comes from new graduate students, which came in at an estimated 8.23% growth Thursday.
Each board of regents broke into closed session just after 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
After full adjournment Thursday evening, both boards will return to finish their quarterly business with meetings Friday morning.
Both boards are meeting in person, but livestreams are still available for UNTand TWU online.
