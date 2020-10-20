The University of North Texas ranked 30th in the nation in the number of bachelor's degrees awarded to Hispanic students in 2019.
The Hispanic Outlook on Education Magazine made the determination. The publication also listed UNT 56th in the county in graduate degrees awarded to students who are Hispanic.
UNT enrolled more than 10,000 Hispanic students for the current semester, which is a 6.6% increase over the previous year. They were also designated a Hispanic-Serving Institution earlier this year.
Additional 2019 university rankings from the publication are listed below:
- 10th for visual and performing arts degrees
- 44th for enrollment among four-year schools