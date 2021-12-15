Maren Morris performs a private concert for SiriusXM at The McKittrick Hotel on September 12, 2017 in New York City. The University of North Texas alumna is nominated for two Grammy Awards for the 2022 ceremony.
The University of North Texas College of Music saw 19 alumni and faculty nominated for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. Alumni and faculty were nominated across 12 categories.
Alumnus and bass player Daniel Foose picked up the most nominations for his collaboration with Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett on their album Love for Sale.
Foose is nominated for six awards for that collaboration: Album of the Year; Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical; Best Music Video (“I Get a Kick Out of You”); Pop Duo/Group Performance (“I Get a Kick Out of You”); Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album and Record Of the Year. Foose faces fellow alumna Norah Jones for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album, with Jones’ Til We Meet Again among the contenders.
Alumnus and saxophonist Eric J. Morones performed and recorded on Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band’s Crayon Kids, which is nominated for Best Children’s Music Album.
Alumna Maren Morris is nominated for Best Country Song for “Better Than We Found It” and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Chasing After You.”
Alumni Justin Stanton, Shaun Martin and Wes Stephenson are nominated for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album for Mark Lettieri’s “Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2.”
UNT alumni and faculty have routinely made the nominations for jazz recordings, and this year is no different. Alumnus Lyle Mays was nominated posthumously along with alumnus Gary Eckert and faculty member Rosana Eckert in Best Instrumental Composition for the song “Eberhard.”
Alumni Aaron Lington, arranger, and Doug Lawrence, tenor saxophonist and Frank Greene, lead trumpet, are nominated in the Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album category for their work on “Live at Birdland!” with the Count Basie Orchestra.