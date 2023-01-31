Rachel Hix worked at Rivera Elementary School years ago, tending to students in Denton ISD's extended care after-school program while studying education at the University of North Texas.
Now Hix is the principal at Rivera, hired to fill the post left by Marvyn White, who took a similar position in a neighboring district.
Hix had served as the assistant principal of Hodge Elementary School since 2019, and honed her leadership skills during the COVID-19 pandemic. When she joined Denton ISD, she quickly became a member of the LEAD Denton leadership program under White's mentorship.
“I am really excited and honored to have the opportunity to continue to serve students in the same feeder pattern that I have become so accustomed to since joining Denton ISD four years ago,” Hix said.
“My familiarity with students and families in the Ryan zone will afford me a unique opportunity to hit the ground running and continue the spirit of excellence those in the Rivera Elementary family have come to expect.”
She got her start in public education at Irving ISD, teaching fifth grade English and language arts in 2007.
She stayed at Irving ISD for six years, and then took a teaching job at Duncanville ISD in 2013. Hix became an assistant principal two years later and remained in a leadership position until joining the Denton ISD in 2019.
She considers her affinity for working with a diverse body of students and families as one of her greatest strengths.
“We could not be more excited to have Rachel Hix taking over this campus leadership position,” said Gwen Perkins, Denton ISD's area superintendent of academic programs.
“She is highly respected and has a proven track record of working with diverse campuses throughout her career. Mrs. Hix has been a vital member of the Ryan Zone campus leadership staff for four years, and we are very excited to have her now serving as the principal at Rivera Elementary.”
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.