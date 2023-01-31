Rachel Hix worked at Rivera Elementary School years ago, tending to students in Denton ISD's extended care after-school program while studying education at the University of North Texas.

New leadership

Rachel Hix, principal at Tomas Rivera Elementary School, 2023

Now Hix is the principal at Rivera, hired to fill the post left by Marvyn White, who took a similar position in a neighboring district.

