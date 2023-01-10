UNT
University of North Texas Hurley Administration Building

 DRC file photo

The University of North Texas added three new degree programs, ranging from sports entertainment management to a new doctorate in business.

The university will offer two new undergraduate degrees. The G. Brint Ryan College of Business will offer a bachelor’s degree in sports entertainment management exclusively at UNT at Frisco, which opens its new campus, Frisco Landing, on Jan. 17.

 

