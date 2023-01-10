The University of North Texas added three new degree programs, ranging from sports entertainment management to a new doctorate in business.
The university will offer two new undergraduate degrees. The G. Brint Ryan College of Business will offer a bachelor’s degree in sports entertainment management exclusively at UNT at Frisco, which opens its new campus, Frisco Landing, on Jan. 17.
The degree, which will be in business administration, prepares students for a career in professional athletics. The degree, according to the university, will focus on managing sport organizations in the 21st century, building brands, developing corporate partnerships, engaging fans and managing talent. Students will also have a chance to specialize in professional sports media relations, event operations, hospitality, merchandizing and sales. Students who pursue the degree will benefit from the university’s collaboration with the Dallas Cowboys.
Students with an interest in music, but who lack formal training in music, will find possible career paths through a new bachelor of arts degree in critical studies in music and society. The College of Music will offer the new degree, which will train students to communicate about music across broad and diverse audiences. The program will also train students to conduct research needed to answer questions facing music businesses now.
Students pursuing the degree will finish the program with a senior capstone project, which may be a traditional thesis or an alternative project like an internship tailored to a student’s professional goals. Students who pursue the new degree can go into a broad range of careers, such as law, medicine, music entrepreneurship, music production, performing arts journalism or criticism, performing arts nonprofits and academia.
Business owners and employees can now get a doctorate in business administration at UNT. The Ph.D. is for business professionals who want to better meet the riddles and needs of industry and consumers. The degree will be practical rather than theoretical, as many doctoral programs are. Advanced professionals will get new opportunities to study academics, research, strategy, consulting or enhanced leadership roles while continuing with their existing jobs. Doctoral students will be immersed in industry-focused research through the G. Brint Ryan College of Business.
