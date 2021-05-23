Five University of North Texas students jointly won a regional IT competition, earning themselves a large trophy and $6,000.
The team consisted of Fariha Ahmed, Mackenzie Compton, Lauren Eaton, Arthur Hatch and Dalicia Savoie. All five are UNT accounting students.
Teams across the North Texas region competed in the 2021 Information Systems Audit and Control Association, in which they acted as consultants for a health insurance company to evaluate its cybersecurity framework and information technology infrastructure.
Team members had to collaborate remotely and research industry-specific cybersecurity issues to address the issues presented by the client.