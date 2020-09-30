College Inn will close operations by the end of the fall 2020 semester, leaving residents to choose other on-campus housing or cancel their spring 2021 housing plans, according to an email sent from a Housing administrator Tuesday.
The email, sent to student housing employees by Assistant Housing Director Josh Gosdin, said College Inn students will need to vacate their rooms by Dec. 12, 2020 or Jan. 5, 2021 for students that sign up for winter break housing.
“Residents relocated to other on-campus assignments will maintain their fall 2020 College Inn billing rate for their spring 2021 room assignment, unless the room rate is lower than the College Inn rate,” the email reads. “College Inn relocations will have priority for assignment in available rooms up to the start of the spring [2021] housing application period on Nov. 4, 2020.”
The coronavirus pandemic and budgetary concerns may have impacted the decision to close College Inn, according to another email sent from the Housing and Residence Life to the hall’s residents.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has created many unforeseen circumstances at UNT and modifications to planned activities have been required during this unprecedented time,” the email reads. “After much deliberation regarding what is best for students and in consideration of budgetary issues, the University has made the decision to close College Inn residence hall at the end of the fall 2020 semester and consolidate College Inn residents into other housing for the spring 2021 semester. ”
College Inn residents can release themselves from the spring 2021 housing contracts without penalty.
Student employees at College Inn will not lose their jobs due to the decision but may relocate to other halls.
Associate Director for Housing James Fairchild confirmed the announcement but could not offer any additional information at this time.