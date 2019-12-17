- Tatum Whitewood of Sanger was awarded the fourth annual Texas Tech University scholarship honoring Johnie Harper, Jr. The award is presented annually to a member of the collegiate meat judging program.
- Judd Terry of Providence Village graduated from East Central University in Ada, Oklahoma, with his bachelor's degree.
- Werner Bastine of Shady Shores graduated with a Master of Theology degree from Campbellsville University in Campbellsville, Kentucky.
University Notes
JENNA DUNCAN can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @jennafduncan.