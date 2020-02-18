Annmarie J Woods, of Denton, earned a master of fine arts degree in creative writing from Wichita State University.
Baily Bryson, of Justin, earned a bachelor's in health science from Wichita State University.
Kelsey Ibanez, of Corinth, earned a master of education degree from Sam Houston State University.
Patricia Rodriguez, of Denton, and Jacob Gerlach, of Hickory Creek, earned bachelor's degrees from Sam Houston State University.
Andrea Malis, Kyle Panter and Benjamin Sullivan, all of Denton, graduated with bachelor's degrees from Midwestern State University in December.
Patricia Lima Chi-Young, of Denton, graduated with a bachelor's degree from Fort Hays State University in Hays, Kansas.