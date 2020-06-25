- The following students made the chancellor’s honor list at North Central Texas College for the spring semester:
Logan Burchett of Argyle
Rachel Culley of Argyle
Nicholas Le of Argyle
Hannah Roehrborn of Argyle
Faith Russell of Argyle
William Ryser of Argyle
Caroline Tynes of Argyle
Abigail Williamson of Argyle
Mallory Boyer of Aubrey
Wendy Cueto of Aubrey
Danielle Diviney of Aubrey
Nolan Harberson of Aubrey
Lidia Hernandez of Aubrey
McKinley Shanks of Aubrey
Jacob Tipping of Aubrey
Ashley Hunnicutt of Bartonville
Payton Pardue of Bartonville
Allie Koren of Copper Canyon
Jordan Shipley of Copper Canyon
Audrey Aden of Corinth
Jared Browning of Corinth
Kai Everett of Corinth
Kaleo Frisella of Corinth
Brandon Gee of Corinth
Christopher Hanska of Corinth
Linda Hill of Corinth
Taylor Hitt of Corinth
Kylie Hughes of Corinth
Maximilian Kaufmann of Corinth
Andrew Laco of Corinth
Jack Massey of Corinth
Skylar McLerran of Corinth
Itzel Orduna of Corinth
Zachariah Scroggins of Corinth
Jessica Shidler of Corinth
Deborah Smith of Corinth
Saysha Williams-Poppert of Corinth
Mary Morrison of Cross Roads
Cheyennnena Althoff of Denton
Elizabeth Andrews of Denton
Ernesto Attaguile of Denton
Bryce Babcock of Denton
Samantha Bailey of Denton
Adam Bershell of Denton
Justin Bond of Denton
Jacob Bridges of Denton
Reginald Brown of Denton
Margarita Carrillo of Denton
Jeniffer Chavez Torres of Denton
Marion Collier of Denton
Dalton Cooley of Denton
Chelsea Cope of Denton
Blake Cowart of Denton
Emily Crabtree of Denton
Joshua Davis of Denton
Leandrea Franklin of Denton
Cydney Frayser of Denton
Jack Godfrey of Denton
Gina Hernandez of Denton
Vanessa Hernandez of Denton
Yara Hoteit of Denton
Kayli Husers of Denton
Jalon Isabell of Denton
Amber Jackson of Denton
Justin Nicholas Jones of Denton
Alexander Juarez of Denton
Victoria Kelly of Denton
Brian Kim of Denton
Maricel King of Denton
Raven King of Denton
Vincent Kioko of Denton
Rubi Lira of Denton
Kennedy Madkins of Denton
Savanah Maestas of Denton
Usama Malik of Denton
Sophia Mall of Denton
Aayusha Manandhar of Denton
Jose Manzanarez of Denton
Irma Martinez of Denton
Tikki Martinez of Denton
Amy Mayfield of Denton
Justine McLeod of Denton
Jessica Michalek of Denton
Ojus Mishra of Denton
Alexandra Morgan of Denton
Luis Munguia of Denton
Annie Kay Palasota of Denton
Leticia Pena Pena of Denton
Joseph Phillips of Denton
Karly Pierce of Denton
Ashley Prather of Denton
Aidan Quinn of Denton
Leen Ramahi of Denton
Madison Richards of Denton
Alyssa Rolow of Denton
Emily Rolow of Denton
Sydney Sewell of Denton
Camden Silva of Denton
Crystal Skidmore of Denton
Maranatha Smith of Denton
Verna Smith of Denton
Julianne Steiner of Denton
Patricia Stevens of Denton
Carmen Stevenson of Denton
Mary Strange of Denton
Ashley Sudbeck of Denton
Noah Trevino of Denton
Noemi Varga of Denton
Alisha Villanueva of Denton
Julie Vo of Denton
Lisa Vonk of Denton
Sarah Whitworth of Denton
Macie Wilson of Denton
Mark Zuniga of Denton
Christian Dieterich of Double Oak
Andrew Kral of Double Oak
Jordin Bresler of Hickory Creek
Madyson Kash of Krugerville
Ashlyn Brown of Krum
Zachary Lacher of Krum
Eric Lopez of Krum
Michael Mallory of Krum
Julia Molitor of Krum
Tori Morton of Krum
Kiley Noday of Krum
Madison Pritchard of Krum
Ricardo Aguilar of Lake Dallas
Kenzie Belcheff of Lake Dallas
Josh Lindamood of Lake Dallas
Jennifer Padilla of Lake Dallas
Jessail Abuaita of Lantana
Claire Adams of Lantana
Anna Hoskins of Lantana
Katherine Roy of Lantana
Alejandra Silva of Lantana
Charles Williams of Lantana
Whitney Watts of Oak Point
Lara Ebler of Pilot Point
Cailyn Simonis of Pilot Point
Delany Simonis of Pilot Point
Alexa Tierrafria of Pilot Point
Angelic Calvert of Ponder
Shelby Hill of Ponder
Michelle Maldonado of Ponder
Claudia Mireles of Ponder
Lynda Read of Ponder
Abigayle Applin of Providence Village
Bailey Hardin of Providence Village
Sylvia Benavides of Sanger
Nichole Fisher of Sanger
Bryan Gann of Sanger
Brooke Grasshoff of Sanger
Hannah Jacoby of Sanger
Rodrigo Lopez Mejia of Sanger
Madison Middleton of Sanger
Ashton Reynolds of Sanger
Thomas Ball of Shady Shores
Sophia Ford of Shady Shores
- The following students made the dean’s honor list at North Central Texas College for the spring semester:
Gillian Barnes of Argyle
Riley Barnett of Argyle
Bryan Corser of Argyle
Miranda Davis of Argyle
Lauren Gravley of Argyle
Andrew Nasr of Argyle
Rebecca Samuels of Argyle
Alexandra Tully of Argyle
Danny Villanueva of Argyle
Ashlyn Bartel of Aubrey
Mindy Fluhart of Aubrey
Emily Huber of Aubrey
Elyse Layman of Aubrey
Austin Mattheus of Aubrey
Natalie Sims of Aubrey
Hannah Sheperd of Bartonville
Jared Atchison of Corinth
Kaden Carter of Corinth
Kenedy Church of Corinth
Tatum Davis of Corinth
Jonathan Dillenberg of Corinth
Chelsea Foyt of Corinth
Evren Hamilton of Corinth
Sarah King of Corinth
Colton Lakey of Corinth
Peyton Lindsay of Corinth
Meghan Makarski of Corinth
Saul Mata of Corinth
Neely Moreman of Corinth
Derek Morin of Corinth
Jacob Nevin of Corinth
Kevin Newbrand of Corinth
Quentin Olszanowski of Corinth
Hanna Penney of Corinth
Layla Rabah of Corinth
Trevor Rowland of Corinth
Daniel Rueda of Corinth
Madison Smith of Corinth
Corbin Stacy of Corinth
Lindsey Stallcup of Corinth
Alexis Velez Rabago of Corinth
Thornton Wager of Corinth
Kerry Wehring of Corinth
Angela Bernal of Cross Roads
Manuel Lemus Gutierrez of Cross Roads
Naomi Martinez of Cross Roads
Giuliano Nicastro of Cross Roads
Chanda Albrecht of Denton
Abdalrahman Alkewaifi of Denton
Cynthia Alvarez of Denton
Gaby Antoun of Denton
Pamela Ayala of Denton
Djakaridja Bamba of Denton
Alexia Barwick of Denton
Caleb Benson of Denton
Savanna Billmire of Denton
Hannah Bowen of Denton
Laura Brackney of Denton
Keishla Bryant of Denton
Tyler Buchanan of Denton
Joshua Burgess of Denton
Kasandra Cadena of Denton
Lauren Cashion of Denton
Ashley Castro of Denton
Mason Chaney of Denton
Karen Cisneros of Denton
Melisa Cisneros of Denton
Gwendolyn Conder Hollandsworth of Denton
Autumn Cooper of Denton
Catilynn Cooper of Denton
Landon Cooper of Denton
Alycea Cortez of Denton
Amber Culver of Denton
Joseph Currin of Denton
Abigail Daniels of Denton
Shahrbanoo Dayanipoor of Denton
Briza Del Castillo of Denton
Cynthia Ewton of Denton
Jose Fernandez of Denton
Jereni Flores of Denton
Marc Franci of Denton
Jaycee Frayser of Denton
Robert Gallardo of Denton
Cristiana Galo of Denton
Brandy Garza of Denton
Drew Girdley of Denton
Caitlyn Gonzales of Denton
Michael Gutierrez of Denton
Salena Gutierrez of Denton
Melissa Hall of Denton
Jessica Ham of Denton
Brittany Han of Denton
Laura Hart of Denton
Giselle Hernandez of Denton
Terrie-Lynne Hundley of Denton
Shawna Hutchins of Denton
Emily Igl of Denton
Charity Johnson of Denton
Elizabeth Jones of Denton
George Jones of Denton
Kyle Knight of Denton
Ashton Laughlin of Denton
Estrella Lopez of Denton
Odalys Lopez of Denton
Emily Loudermilk of Denton
Riwaj Mainali of Denton
Sonia Malik of Denton
Alexis Manzanares Pineda of Denton
Bailey Markum of Denton
Vanesa Martinez of Denton
Natalie Mathews of Denton
Alma Melchor of Denton
Guadalupe Melendres of Denton
Grayson Michaud of Denton
Cedric Mizele of Denton
Stefania Nawrot of Denton
Naqwavian Nelson of Denton
Mukama Akandwan Ninsiima of Denton
Lynda Nwaoba of Denton
Ruth Nwaoba of Denton
Eric Obryan of Denton
Stephanie Palma of Denton
Gisselle Paniagua of Denton
Tarang Patel of Denton
Courtney Pedigo of Denton
Britney Pettit of Denton
Daniela Pineda of Denton
Andrea Pinedo of Denton
Stephanie Puga of Denton
Emely Quintana of Denton
Andrea Rivera Benitez of Denton
Caden Rivers of Denton
Blake Robinson of Denton
Zyan Robinson of Denton
Joseph Rocabado of Denton
Lillian Rose of Denton
Olivia Rose of Denton
Lorenzo Salinas of Denton
Coreena Salsman of Denton
Cesar Sanchez of Denton
Francisco Sanchez of Denton
Kyla Seabrookes Clarke of Denton
Bryce Segars of Denton
Adina Sigauke of Denton
Jacob Smith of Denton
Diego Solis of Denton
Isabelle Solis of Denton
Sydney Stephenson of Denton
Dacia Stevens of Denton
Jaylinn Stewart of Denton
Dante Wallace of Denton
Ehlayna Waltz of Denton
Jennifer Wells of Denton
Alexander West of Denton
Blake Wilson of Denton
Emma Wilson of Denton
Alyssa Yates of Denton
Dorothea Zydek of Denton
Taylor Fedor of Double Oak
Seyedeh Hashemi of Double Oak
Grace Weaver of Double Oak
Hope Barnfield of Hickory Creek
David Geddie of Hickory Creek
Tristyn Guevara of Hickory Creek
Austin Kissam of Hickory Creek
Camden Leake of Hickory Creek
Caitlin Mays of Krugerville
Caitlyn Arnold of Krum
Marc Barrera of Krum
Mallorie Clark Moreno of Krum
Mitchem Martin of Krum
Cherai Payne of Krum
Jennifer Schroeder of Krum
Gabriela Alvarado Garcia of Lake Dallas
Garett Blodgett of Lake Dallas
Vincent Bowman of Lake Dallas
Adam Bruckhoff of Lake Dallas
Allie Hanna of Lake Dallas
Jean Howell of Lake Dallas
Alison Ramirez of Lake Dallas
Aishcia Rogers of Lake Dallas
Daniela Tapia of Lake Dallas
Sarah Wallace of Lake Dallas
Leslie Anchondo of Lantana
Cailey Austin of Lantana
Hunter Birckbichler of Lantana
Taylor Blaylock of Lantana
Nicholas Eavenson of Lantana
Wyatt Gaines of Lantana
Caleb Gibbons of Lantana
Nathaniel Griffith of Lantana
Brynn Johnson of Lantana
Aku Kokkonen of Lantana
Avery Mccrea of Lantana
Lauren Nguyen of Lantana
Kendall Savage of Lantana
Ethan Stewart of Lantana
Garret Gallagher of Oak Point
Joshua Briggs of Pilot Point
Enrique Colmenero of Pilot Point
Savanna Hodnett of Pilot Point
Daisy Villarreal of Pilot Point
Cristian Zamarron Guerra of Pilot Point
Kourtney Dodson of Ponder
Kamryn Doolittle of Ponder
Chloe Linn of Ponder
Myra Navarrete of Ponder
Kasha Reed of Ponder
Cayce Rich of Ponder
Eric Ziegler of Providence Village
Mandy Castillo of Sanger
Michael Cooper of Sanger
Logan Criss of Sanger
Miguel De Los Santos of Sanger
Grace Deckard of Sanger
Mckenna Fish of Sanger
Alexis Grundner of Sanger
Choho Hughes of Sanger
Jonathan King of Sanger
Austin Martinez of Sanger
Malora Millerborg of Sanger
Carter Schram of Sanger
Carson Skinner of Sanger
Madison Thomas of Sanger
Carley Tomlin of Shady Shores
- The following students made the president’s honor roll at Oklahoma State University for the spring semester:
Kaley Allen of Argyle
Kassidy Ballard of Corinth
Jessica Brown of Hickory Creek
Morgan Braack of Denton
Mackenzie Bland of Lantana
Zachary Bland of Lantana
Kimberly Burns of Pilot Point
Wylie Dyer of Aubrey
Mitchell Grawe of Argyle
Sarah Hand of Argyle
Peter Hays of Argyle
Calley Huston of Argyle
Ashley Johnson of Argyle
Max Lewis of Argyle
Lauren Lilly of Argyle
Scott Dunham of Bartonville
Lauren Landrum of Bartonville
Allison Howard of Corinth
Shannon John of Corinth
Nicholas Lohr of Corinth
Joseph Fritz of Denton
Abigail Gooden of Denton
Caleb Dixon of Double Oak
Heather Heon of Oak Point
Matthew Johnson of Pilot Point
Vivian Gray of Ponder
McKenzie Kidwell of Shady Shores
Blaze McMellian of Argyle
Joshua Meza of Argyle
Ximena Palacios Matamoros of Argyle
Ryan Platt of Argyle
David Palmer II of Argyle
Erin Riley of Argyle
John Walsh of Argyle
Caden Williams of Argyle
Jack Yound of Argyle
Austin Mccallion of Aubrey
Cole Sciba Jr. of Aubrey
Jonathan Wilson of Bartonville
Morgan Page of Denton
Alexandra Palesano of Denton
Steven Ryckeley of Denton
Tucker Voyles of Denton
Kaitlin Warford of Double Oak
Cristina Wedler of Double Oak
Ryan Whisenhunt of Double Oak
Turner Russell of Lantana
Brianna Tuso of Oak Point
Matthew Roth of Pilot Point
Kassidi Tidwell of Pilot Point
Vince Nolte of Sanger
Logan Walker of Sanger
- The following students made the dean’s honor roll at Oklahoma State University for the spring semester:
Greelie Bauman of Corinth
Davis Boyd of Corinth
Victoria Beshirs of Sanger
Madeline Bradley of Denton
John Grado of Aubrey
Rebecca Griggs of Bartonville
Christine Gardiner of Denton
Coleman Fish of Double Oak
Lindsay Hill of Krum
Tyler Hood of Oak Point
Seguin Alexander of Ponder
Clayton Hicks of Ponder
Steven Goodfriend of Sanger
Julianna McNeil of Argyle
Katelyn McWilliams of Argyle
Madeline Moore of Argyle
Jared Reid of Argyle
Allyson Sutherland of Argyle
Rachel Warfield of Aubrey
Carney Porter of Corinth
Kirsten Price of Denton
Taylor Riggs of Denton
Braden Sweeten of Denton
Alexander Rodriguez of Double Oak
Nadia Toth of Double Oak
Ethan Waldroup of Double Oak
Luciano Quezada of Hickory Creek
Jordan Young of Lake Dallas
Ashlynn Singletary of Lantana
Thomas Pullen of Ponder
Jarrett Scribner of Sanger
Amanda Sykora of Sanger
- Cutter Huff Leftwich of Denton was named to the president’s honor roll at McNeese State University in Louisiana for the spring semester.
- Serena Kehui Tan of Aubrey was named to the dean’s list at Upper Iowa University for the spring semester.
- Christian Alexis Castillo of Cross Roads was named to the president’s honor roll at the University of Central Oklahoma for the spring semester.