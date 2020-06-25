  • The following students made the chancellor’s honor list at North Central Texas College for the spring semester:

Logan Burchett of Argyle

Rachel Culley of Argyle

Nicholas Le of Argyle

Hannah Roehrborn of Argyle

Faith Russell of Argyle

William Ryser of Argyle

Caroline Tynes of Argyle

Abigail Williamson of Argyle

Mallory Boyer of Aubrey

Wendy Cueto of Aubrey

Danielle Diviney of Aubrey

Nolan Harberson of Aubrey

Lidia Hernandez of Aubrey

McKinley Shanks of Aubrey

Jacob Tipping of Aubrey

Ashley Hunnicutt of Bartonville

Payton Pardue of Bartonville

Allie Koren of Copper Canyon

Jordan Shipley of Copper Canyon

Audrey Aden of Corinth

Jared Browning of Corinth

Kai Everett of Corinth

Kaleo Frisella of Corinth

Brandon Gee of Corinth

Christopher Hanska of Corinth

Linda Hill of Corinth

Taylor Hitt of Corinth

Kylie Hughes of Corinth

Maximilian Kaufmann of Corinth

Andrew Laco of Corinth

Jack Massey of Corinth

Skylar McLerran of Corinth

Itzel Orduna of Corinth

Zachariah Scroggins of Corinth

Jessica Shidler of Corinth

Deborah Smith of Corinth

Saysha Williams-Poppert of Corinth

Mary Morrison of Cross Roads

Cheyennnena Althoff of Denton

Elizabeth Andrews of Denton

Ernesto Attaguile of Denton

Bryce Babcock of Denton

Samantha Bailey of Denton

Adam Bershell of Denton

Justin Bond of Denton

Jacob Bridges of Denton

Reginald Brown of Denton

Margarita Carrillo of Denton

Jeniffer Chavez Torres of Denton

Marion Collier of Denton

Dalton Cooley of Denton

Chelsea Cope of Denton

Blake Cowart of Denton

Emily Crabtree of Denton

Joshua Davis of Denton

Leandrea Franklin of Denton

Cydney Frayser of Denton

Jack Godfrey of Denton

Gina Hernandez of Denton

Vanessa Hernandez of Denton

Yara Hoteit of Denton

Kayli Husers of Denton

Jalon Isabell of Denton

Amber Jackson of Denton

Justin Nicholas Jones of Denton

Alexander Juarez of Denton

Victoria Kelly of Denton

Brian Kim of Denton

Maricel King of Denton

Raven King of Denton

Vincent Kioko of Denton

Rubi Lira of Denton

Kennedy Madkins of Denton

Savanah Maestas of Denton

Usama Malik of Denton

Sophia Mall of Denton

Aayusha Manandhar of Denton

Jose Manzanarez of Denton

Irma Martinez of Denton

Tikki Martinez of Denton

Amy Mayfield of Denton

Justine McLeod of Denton

Jessica Michalek of Denton

Ojus Mishra of Denton

Alexandra Morgan of Denton

Luis Munguia of Denton

Annie Kay Palasota of Denton

Leticia Pena Pena of Denton

Joseph Phillips of Denton

Karly Pierce of Denton

Ashley Prather of Denton

Aidan Quinn of Denton

Leen Ramahi of Denton

Madison Richards of Denton

Alyssa Rolow of Denton

Emily Rolow of Denton

Sydney Sewell of Denton

Camden Silva of Denton

Crystal Skidmore of Denton

Maranatha Smith of Denton

Verna Smith of Denton

Julianne Steiner of Denton

Patricia Stevens of Denton

Carmen Stevenson of Denton

Mary Strange of Denton

Ashley Sudbeck of Denton

Noah Trevino of Denton

Noemi Varga of Denton

Alisha Villanueva of Denton

Julie Vo of Denton

Lisa Vonk of Denton

Sarah Whitworth of Denton

Macie Wilson of Denton

Mark Zuniga of Denton

Christian Dieterich of Double Oak

Andrew Kral of Double Oak

Jordin Bresler of Hickory Creek

Madyson Kash of Krugerville

Ashlyn Brown of Krum

Zachary Lacher of Krum

Eric Lopez of Krum

Michael Mallory of Krum

Julia Molitor of Krum

Tori Morton of Krum

Kiley Noday of Krum

Madison Pritchard of Krum

Ricardo Aguilar of Lake Dallas

Kenzie Belcheff of Lake Dallas

Josh Lindamood of Lake Dallas

Jennifer Padilla of Lake Dallas

Jessail Abuaita of Lantana

Claire Adams of Lantana

Anna Hoskins of Lantana

Katherine Roy of Lantana

Alejandra Silva of Lantana

Charles Williams of Lantana

Whitney Watts of Oak Point

Lara Ebler of Pilot Point

Cailyn Simonis of Pilot Point

Delany Simonis of Pilot Point

Alexa Tierrafria of Pilot Point

Angelic Calvert of Ponder

Shelby Hill of Ponder

Michelle Maldonado of Ponder

Claudia Mireles of Ponder

Lynda Read of Ponder

Abigayle Applin of Providence Village

Bailey Hardin of Providence Village

Sylvia Benavides of Sanger

Nichole Fisher of Sanger

Bryan Gann of Sanger

Brooke Grasshoff of Sanger

Hannah Jacoby of Sanger

Rodrigo Lopez Mejia of Sanger

Madison Middleton of Sanger

Ashton Reynolds of Sanger

Thomas Ball of Shady Shores

Sophia Ford of Shady Shores

  • The following students made the dean’s honor list at North Central Texas College for the spring semester:

Gillian Barnes of Argyle

Riley Barnett of Argyle

Bryan Corser of Argyle

Miranda Davis of Argyle

Lauren Gravley of Argyle

Andrew Nasr of Argyle

Rebecca Samuels of Argyle

Alexandra Tully of Argyle

Danny Villanueva of Argyle

Ashlyn Bartel of Aubrey

Mindy Fluhart of Aubrey

Emily Huber of Aubrey

Elyse Layman of Aubrey

Austin Mattheus of Aubrey

Natalie Sims of Aubrey

Hannah Sheperd of Bartonville

Jared Atchison of Corinth

Kaden Carter of Corinth

Kenedy Church of Corinth

Tatum Davis of Corinth

Jonathan Dillenberg of Corinth

Chelsea Foyt of Corinth

Evren Hamilton of Corinth

Sarah King of Corinth

Colton Lakey of Corinth

Peyton Lindsay of Corinth

Meghan Makarski of Corinth

Saul Mata of Corinth

Neely Moreman of Corinth

Derek Morin of Corinth

Jacob Nevin of Corinth

Kevin Newbrand of Corinth

Quentin Olszanowski of Corinth

Hanna Penney of Corinth

Layla Rabah of Corinth

Trevor Rowland of Corinth

Daniel Rueda of Corinth

Madison Smith of Corinth

Corbin Stacy of Corinth

Lindsey Stallcup of Corinth

Alexis Velez Rabago of Corinth

Thornton Wager of Corinth

Kerry Wehring of Corinth

Angela Bernal of Cross Roads

Manuel Lemus Gutierrez of Cross Roads

Naomi Martinez of Cross Roads

Giuliano Nicastro of Cross Roads

Chanda Albrecht of Denton

Abdalrahman Alkewaifi of Denton

Cynthia Alvarez of Denton

Gaby Antoun of Denton

Pamela Ayala of Denton

Djakaridja Bamba of Denton

Alexia Barwick of Denton

Caleb Benson of Denton

Savanna Billmire of Denton

Hannah Bowen of Denton

Laura Brackney of Denton

Keishla Bryant of Denton

Tyler Buchanan of Denton

Joshua Burgess of Denton

Kasandra Cadena of Denton

Lauren Cashion of Denton

Ashley Castro of Denton

Mason Chaney of Denton

Karen Cisneros of Denton

Melisa Cisneros of Denton

Gwendolyn Conder Hollandsworth of Denton

Autumn Cooper of Denton

Catilynn Cooper of Denton

Landon Cooper of Denton

Alycea Cortez of Denton

Amber Culver of Denton

Joseph Currin of Denton

Abigail Daniels of Denton

Shahrbanoo Dayanipoor of Denton

Briza Del Castillo of Denton

Cynthia Ewton of Denton

Jose Fernandez of Denton

Jereni Flores of Denton

Marc Franci of Denton

Jaycee Frayser of Denton

Robert Gallardo of Denton

Cristiana Galo of Denton

Brandy Garza of Denton

Drew Girdley of Denton

Caitlyn Gonzales of Denton

Michael Gutierrez of Denton

Salena Gutierrez of Denton

Melissa Hall of Denton

Jessica Ham of Denton

Brittany Han of Denton

Laura Hart of Denton

Giselle Hernandez of Denton

Terrie-Lynne Hundley of Denton

Shawna Hutchins of Denton

Emily Igl of Denton

Charity Johnson of Denton

Elizabeth Jones of Denton

George Jones of Denton

Kyle Knight of Denton

Ashton Laughlin of Denton

Estrella Lopez of Denton

Odalys Lopez of Denton

Emily Loudermilk of Denton

Riwaj Mainali of Denton

Sonia Malik of Denton

Alexis Manzanares Pineda of Denton

Bailey Markum of Denton

Vanesa Martinez of Denton

Natalie Mathews of Denton

Alma Melchor of Denton

Guadalupe Melendres of Denton

Grayson Michaud of Denton

Cedric Mizele of Denton

Stefania Nawrot of Denton

Naqwavian Nelson of Denton

Mukama Akandwan Ninsiima of Denton

Lynda Nwaoba of Denton

Ruth Nwaoba of Denton

Eric Obryan of Denton

Stephanie Palma of Denton

Gisselle Paniagua of Denton

Tarang Patel of Denton

Courtney Pedigo of Denton

Britney Pettit of Denton

Daniela Pineda of Denton

Andrea Pinedo of Denton

Stephanie Puga of Denton

Emely Quintana of Denton

Andrea Rivera Benitez of Denton

Caden Rivers of Denton

Blake Robinson of Denton

Zyan Robinson of Denton

Joseph Rocabado of Denton

Lillian Rose of Denton

Olivia Rose of Denton

Lorenzo Salinas of Denton

Coreena Salsman of Denton

Cesar Sanchez of Denton

Francisco Sanchez of Denton

Kyla Seabrookes Clarke of Denton

Bryce Segars of Denton

Adina Sigauke of Denton

Jacob Smith of Denton

Diego Solis of Denton

Isabelle Solis of Denton

Sydney Stephenson of Denton

Dacia Stevens of Denton

Jaylinn Stewart of Denton

Dante Wallace of Denton

Ehlayna Waltz of Denton

Jennifer Wells of Denton

Alexander West of Denton

Blake Wilson of Denton

Emma Wilson of Denton

Alyssa Yates of Denton

Dorothea Zydek of Denton

Taylor Fedor of Double Oak

Seyedeh Hashemi of Double Oak

Grace Weaver of Double Oak

Hope Barnfield of Hickory Creek

David Geddie of Hickory Creek

Tristyn Guevara of Hickory Creek

Austin Kissam of Hickory Creek

Camden Leake of Hickory Creek

Caitlin Mays of Krugerville

Caitlyn Arnold of Krum

Marc Barrera of Krum

Mallorie Clark Moreno of Krum

Mitchem Martin of Krum

Cherai Payne of Krum

Jennifer Schroeder of Krum

Gabriela Alvarado Garcia of Lake Dallas

Garett Blodgett of Lake Dallas

Vincent Bowman of Lake Dallas

Adam Bruckhoff of Lake Dallas

Allie Hanna of Lake Dallas

Jean Howell of Lake Dallas

Alison Ramirez of Lake Dallas

Aishcia Rogers of Lake Dallas

Daniela Tapia of Lake Dallas

Sarah Wallace of Lake Dallas

Leslie Anchondo of Lantana

Cailey Austin of Lantana

Hunter Birckbichler of Lantana

Taylor Blaylock of Lantana

Nicholas Eavenson of Lantana

Wyatt Gaines of Lantana

Caleb Gibbons of Lantana

Nathaniel Griffith of Lantana

Brynn Johnson of Lantana

Aku Kokkonen of Lantana

Avery Mccrea of Lantana

Lauren Nguyen of Lantana

Kendall Savage of Lantana

Ethan Stewart of Lantana

Garret Gallagher of Oak Point

Joshua Briggs of Pilot Point

Enrique Colmenero of Pilot Point

Savanna Hodnett of Pilot Point

Daisy Villarreal of Pilot Point

Cristian Zamarron Guerra of Pilot Point

Kourtney Dodson of Ponder

Kamryn Doolittle of Ponder

Chloe Linn of Ponder

Myra Navarrete of Ponder

Kasha Reed of Ponder

Cayce Rich of Ponder

Eric Ziegler of Providence Village

Mandy Castillo of Sanger

Michael Cooper of Sanger

Logan Criss of Sanger

Miguel De Los Santos of Sanger

Grace Deckard of Sanger

Mckenna Fish of Sanger

Alexis Grundner of Sanger

Choho Hughes of Sanger

Jonathan King of Sanger

Austin Martinez of Sanger

Malora Millerborg of Sanger

Carter Schram of Sanger

Carson Skinner of Sanger

Madison Thomas of Sanger

Carley Tomlin of Shady Shores

  • The following students made the president’s honor roll at Oklahoma State University for the spring semester:

Kaley Allen of Argyle

Kassidy Ballard of Corinth

Jessica Brown of Hickory Creek

Morgan Braack of Denton

Mackenzie Bland of Lantana

Zachary Bland of Lantana

Kimberly Burns of Pilot Point

Wylie Dyer of Aubrey

Mitchell Grawe of Argyle

Sarah Hand of Argyle

Peter Hays of Argyle

Calley Huston of Argyle

Ashley Johnson of Argyle

Max Lewis of Argyle

Lauren Lilly of Argyle

Scott Dunham of Bartonville

Lauren Landrum of Bartonville

Allison Howard of Corinth

Shannon John of Corinth

Nicholas Lohr of Corinth

Joseph Fritz of Denton

Abigail Gooden of Denton

Caleb Dixon of Double Oak

Heather Heon of Oak Point

Matthew Johnson of Pilot Point

Vivian Gray of Ponder

McKenzie Kidwell of Shady Shores

Blaze McMellian of Argyle

Joshua Meza of Argyle

Ximena Palacios Matamoros of Argyle

Ryan Platt of Argyle

David Palmer II of Argyle

Erin Riley of Argyle

John Walsh of Argyle

Caden Williams of Argyle

Jack Yound of Argyle

Austin Mccallion of Aubrey

Cole Sciba Jr. of Aubrey

Jonathan Wilson of Bartonville

Morgan Page of Denton

Alexandra Palesano of Denton

Steven Ryckeley of Denton

Tucker Voyles of Denton

Kaitlin Warford of Double Oak

Cristina Wedler of Double Oak

Ryan Whisenhunt of Double Oak

Turner Russell of Lantana

Brianna Tuso of Oak Point

Matthew Roth of Pilot Point

Kassidi Tidwell of Pilot Point

Vince Nolte of Sanger

Logan Walker of Sanger

  • The following students made the dean’s honor roll at Oklahoma State University for the spring semester:

Greelie Bauman of Corinth

Davis Boyd of Corinth

Victoria Beshirs of Sanger

Madeline Bradley of Denton

John Grado of Aubrey

Rebecca Griggs of Bartonville

Christine Gardiner of Denton

Coleman Fish of Double Oak

Lindsay Hill of Krum

Tyler Hood of Oak Point

Seguin Alexander of Ponder

Clayton Hicks of Ponder

Steven Goodfriend of Sanger

Julianna McNeil of Argyle

Katelyn McWilliams of Argyle

Madeline Moore of Argyle

Jared Reid of Argyle

Allyson Sutherland of Argyle

Rachel Warfield of Aubrey

Carney Porter of Corinth

Kirsten Price of Denton

Taylor Riggs of Denton

Braden Sweeten of Denton

Alexander Rodriguez of Double Oak

Nadia Toth of Double Oak

Ethan Waldroup of Double Oak

Luciano Quezada of Hickory Creek

Jordan Young of Lake Dallas

Ashlynn Singletary of Lantana

Thomas Pullen of Ponder

Jarrett Scribner of Sanger

Amanda Sykora of Sanger

  • Cutter Huff Leftwich of Denton was named to the president’s honor roll at McNeese State University in Louisiana for the spring semester.
  • Serena Kehui Tan of Aubrey was named to the dean’s list at Upper Iowa University for the spring semester.
  • Christian Alexis Castillo of Cross Roads was named to the president’s honor roll at the University of Central Oklahoma for the spring semester.

