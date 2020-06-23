  • Emily D. Curtis of Denton was named to the president’s list for Clemson University.
  • Jessica Elizabeth Thames of Lantana was named to the president’s list for Clemson University.
  • Collin Ryan Culberson of Denton was named to the president’s list for Texas A&M-Kingsville.
  • Deja Latoi Bledsoe of Lake Dallas was named to the president’s list for Texas A&M-Kingsville.
  • Brenda Rodriguez of Denton was named to the dean’s list for Texas A&M-Kingsville.

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

