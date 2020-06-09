  • Tanner Boyzuick of Argyle graduated from the University of Alabama with a bachelor’s degree.
  • Megan Chirco of Argyle graduated from the University of Alabama with a bachelor’s degree.
  • Abigail Fischer of Lantana graduated from the University of Alabama with a bachelor’s degree in commerce and business administration.
  • Emily Curtis of Denton graduated from Clemson University with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education.

