Paul Gregory McCormick of Denton recently earned a master’s degree in community development and planning from Clark University in Massachusetts.

The following students were named to the dean’s list for Ouachita Baptist University in Arkansas:

  • Raegan Pyle of Argyle
  • Devin Wyatt of Aubrey
  • Maggie Goff of Carrollton
  • Williams Read of Flower Mound
  • Kirsten Shaw of Flower Mound
  • Ben Moss of Krugerville
  • Charlece Lake of Lewisville
  • Ben Miller of Lewisville
  • Brianna Taylor of Trophy Club

The following students were named to the dean’s list for Oklahoma Baptist University:

  • Steven Dallas of Aubrey
  • Emily Wilmoth of Aubrey
  • Reagan Mann of Denton

The following students were named to the honor roll for Oklahoma Baptist University:

  • Abigail Ekrut of Denton
  • Sean English of Denton
  • Madelyn Willison of Denton

— Marshall Reid

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

