Paul Gregory McCormick of Denton recently earned a master’s degree in community development and planning from Clark University in Massachusetts.
The following students were named to the dean’s list for Ouachita Baptist University in Arkansas:
- Raegan Pyle of Argyle
- Devin Wyatt of Aubrey
- Maggie Goff of Carrollton
- Williams Read of Flower Mound
- Kirsten Shaw of Flower Mound
- Ben Moss of Krugerville
- Charlece Lake of Lewisville
- Ben Miller of Lewisville
- Brianna Taylor of Trophy Club
The following students were named to the dean’s list for Oklahoma Baptist University:
- Steven Dallas of Aubrey
- Emily Wilmoth of Aubrey
- Reagan Mann of Denton
The following students were named to the honor roll for Oklahoma Baptist University:
- Abigail Ekrut of Denton
- Sean English of Denton
- Madelyn Willison of Denton
— Marshall Reid