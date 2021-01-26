The following students were named to the dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin-Madison for the fall semester:

  • Kate Goodwin of Argyle
  • Abby Frisinger of Justin

The following students were named to the dean’s list at Missouri State University for the fall semester:

  • Travis Barton of Corinth
  • Grace Duncan of Lantana

The following students were named to an academic list at Howard Payne University for the fall semester:

  • Jay Helzer of Argyle — dean’s list
  • Olivia Brown of Corinth — honor roll
  • Parker Brown of Denton — dean’s list
  • Nicholas Diaz of Denton — president’s list
  • Brenden Hough of Krugerville — president’s list

Collin Lillie of Corinth was named to the deans list at the College of William & Mary for the fall semester.

Ansley Arther of Argyle was named to the dean’s list at Austin Peay State University for the fall semester.

— Marshall Reid

