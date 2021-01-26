The following students were named to the dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin-Madison for the fall semester:
- Kate Goodwin of Argyle
- Abby Frisinger of Justin
The following students were named to the dean’s list at Missouri State University for the fall semester:
- Travis Barton of Corinth
- Grace Duncan of Lantana
The following students were named to an academic list at Howard Payne University for the fall semester:
- Jay Helzer of Argyle — dean’s list
- Olivia Brown of Corinth — honor roll
- Parker Brown of Denton — dean’s list
- Nicholas Diaz of Denton — president’s list
- Brenden Hough of Krugerville — president’s list
Collin Lillie of Corinth was named to the deans list at the College of William & Mary for the fall semester.
Ansley Arther of Argyle was named to the dean’s list at Austin Peay State University for the fall semester.
— Marshall Reid