Students recognized for honors and graduation
Max Safranek, a Denton High alumnus, was named to the dean’s, commandant’s, superintendent’s and athletic director’s lists for the fall 2020 semester at the United States Air Force Academy.
The following students graduated from Sam Houston University in the fall 2020 semester:
- Segun Ofe of Denton
- Courtney Brent of Lantana
- Elizabeth McCuller of Little Elm
- Jada Vinson of Oak Point
The following students graduated from the University of Kansas following the spring or summer 2020 semesters:
- Jack Williams of Argyle
- Sarah Lynn Ben-Ezra of Denton
- Kyle Davis of Denton
- Paul Aviles of Corinth
- Dagan Haehn of Corinth
- Mallory Sconzert of Lantana
The following students graduated from Angelo State University following the fall 2020 semester:
- Jamie Couch of Argyle
- David Henry of Denton
- Christin Whitefield of Denton
The following students were named to the president’s list for Union University following the fall 2020 semester:
- James Bryan of Argyle
- Raelen VanDuzer of Argyle
The following students were named to the dean’s list for Angelo State University following the fall 2020 semester:
- Phyllis Creecy of Denton
- Darcee Johnson of Denton
- Lacie Morgan of Krum
- Phoebe Rosado of Krum
- Colby Strange of Argyle
The following student graduated from Minnesota State University following the fall 2020 semester:
- Michela Sims of Denton
The following student was given honorable mention from McPherson College following the fall 2020 semester:
- Ryan Tate of Denton
The following students were named to the dean’s list at Belmont University following the fall 2020 semester:
- Dawson Neal of Shady Shores
- Renee Dusseau of Corinth
- Halee Van Poppel of Bartonville
— Marshall Reid