The following students were recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest multidisciplinary collegiate honor society:
- University of Texas at Dallas student Kara Peak of Argyle
- University of Texas at Arlington student Kelly Lee of Denton
- University of Texas at Arlington student David Rettig of Northlake
- Texas Woman’s University student Rosalie Mainous of Lantana
- Texas Woman’s University student Adalie Kim of Denton
- Texas Woman’s University student Ashik Patel of Denton
- Texas Woman’s University student Abimbola Ayeni of Denton
- Texas Woman’s University student Christine Gilfrich of Denton
- Texas Woman’s University student Eric Keith Jr. of Denton
- Texas Woman’s University student Kimberly Griffith of Denton
- Texas Woman’s University student Megan Foote of Corinth
- Texas Woman’s University student Shelley Miller of Denton
- Texas Woman’s University student Yeojin Jeong of Denton
- Texas Woman’s University student Allison Lackey of Ponder
- Texas Woman’s University student Grayson Smith of Denton
- Texas Woman’s University student Ifeoma Mbue of Denton
- Texas Woman’s University student Abigail Kenning of Denton
- Texas Woman’s University student Emma Lane of Northlake
- Texas Woman’s University student Mary Alhadeff of Denton
