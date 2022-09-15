The University of North Texas and Texas Woman’s University earned noteworthy rankings in some categories in the U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges for the 2022-2023 school year.
The consumer reports publication ranks the country’s colleges each year, this year measuring 440 colleges and universities in the United States.
UNT ranked at No. 285 in the overall list. UNT came in at No. 46 among Top Performers on Social Mobility, which looks at a university’s ability to enroll and graduate a large number of economically disadvantaged students awarded with Pell Grants. UNT ranked No. 146 among Top Public Schools, a distinction that recognizes state schools that offer discounted tuition.
UNT tied with 18 other schools in its rank of No. 165 in Best Undergraduate Engineering Programs. The ranking was based entirely on peer assessment surveys, and only schools recognized by the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology, Inc. were eligible.
UNT isn’t new to the rankings, and has seen a host of programs recognized in the annual report over the years.
TWU earned its best ranking in nursing, nabbing #39 {span}among schools that offer {/span}{span}bachelor’s degrees in {/span}{span}health sciences{/span}. Schools are eligible for the ranking if their bachelor’s degree is accredited by either the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education or the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing. The institutions must have recently awarded at least 40 bachelor’s degrees in nursing.
Like UNT, TWU scored #63 in social mobility.
“Our highly-skilled and knowledgeable faculty are keenly focused on student success, and are too often unsung heroes,” said College of Nursing Dean Damon Cottrell. “Our (National Council of State Boards of Nursing) pass rates exceed state and national averages, which demonstrates we truly are preparing the next generation of nurses.”
This marks the fifth year U.S. News has evaluated social mobility and the third consecutive year TWU has made the list.
The report calculated 10 distinct overall rankings, with colleges and universities grouped by their academic missions.
“For each ranking, the sum of weighted, normalized values across 17 indicators of academic quality determine each school’s overall score and, by extension, its overall rank,” the report said in the explanation of how it determined rankings. “The top performers in each ranking displays an overall score of 100. Others’ overall scores are on a 0-99 scale reflecting the distance from their ranking’s top-performing schools. Those placing outside the top 75% display their ranking’s bottom quartile range (e.g., No. 90-120) instead of their individual ranks (e.g., No. 102). “
The rankings saw multiple college and university programs tie across categories.
