Texas Woman's University will host an online Pioneer Preview Day from 10 a.m. until noon Oct. 24.
The event will be an open house for first-year students.
Discussions will cover the admission process, financial aid, housing, dining, academic advising, student life and more.
Attendees will be entered into a drawing, and one eligible prospective student will win $1,000 for tuition and fees during the 2021-22 school year.
Visit the university's website for more information and event registration. Call the admissions staff for additional information at 940-898-3014 or 1-866-809-6130.