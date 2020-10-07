Texas Woman's University will host an online Pioneer Preview Day from 10 a.m. until noon Oct. 24.

The event will be an open house for first-year students. 

Discussions will cover the admission process, financial aid, housing, dining, academic advising, student life and more. 

Attendees will be entered into a drawing, and one eligible prospective student will win $1,000 for tuition and fees during the 2021-22 school year. 

Visit the university's website for more information and event registration. Call the admissions staff for additional information at 940-898-3014 or 1-866-809-6130.

— Staff report

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!