An all-female team of Texas Woman's University students placed fourth in a statewide design challenge sponsored by NASA.
The five students designed a heated calf sleeve to increase blood flow and hopefully alleviate astronaut headaches caused by lower gravity.
Roughly 70% of astronauts on long-term missions aboard the International Space Station report experiencing "space headaches," according to a TWU press release.
If utilized, astronauts would wear a sleeve over each calf. It would regulate temperature and could be adjusted remotely.
The team was the only all-female team to enter this year's Texas Space Grant Consortium Design Challenge Showcase, which took place this past month. Twenty university teams entered the competition.