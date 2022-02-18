Texas Woman's University Regents voted Thursday to authorize the naming of the Houston J. and Florence A. Doswell Nursing Center for Scientific Research and Discovery.
Regents also approved a name change for the social work division to the Orien Levy Woolf Division of Social Work.
“We are grateful to both foundations for their investment in TWU, and we understand that this level of commitment is reflective of the mission and quality of the TWU system,” said Kimberly Russell, vice president for university advancement. “These gifts will specifically fund student scholarships and programs at the Denton and Dallas campuses.”
Florence Doswell made a series of contributions to the TWU nursing program after her husband’s long treatment and eventual death from cancer in 1974. Doswell had formed strong bonds with the nurses who cared for her husband, and in 2009, she founded the Houston J. and Florence A. Doswell Foundation to continue gifts to TWU and other North Texas charities.
The new nursing research center will benefit faculty at TWU’s three campuses. Nursing faculty are conducting original research, and they also are working in clinical translational, quality improvement and evidence-based practice investigations.
Woolf was a longtime community volunteer. She also founded the Dallas Home for Jewish Aged, then known as Golden Acres, and was president of the board of directors of the Jewish Family Services. She was inducted into the Sisterhood Hall of Fame at Temple Emanu-El.
Russell said the gifts from Woolf and Doswell amount to a legacy that students will benefit from over the next decades.
Woolf’s endowment will provide scholarships “for hundreds of students interested in becoming social workers, many of whom live and work in the DFW area following graduation, according to our dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, Abigail Tilton,” Russell said.
TWU College of Nursing Dean Rosalie Mainous said the new Doswell Nursing Center for Scientific Research and Discovery will make a real difference for faculty, Russell said. Professors and their students are doing research that could one day improve the lives and health of North Texans.
Russell said the beneficiaries of the Doswell and Woolf gifts are students, in general, and women enrolled at TWU especially.
“Fifty-one percent of Texas Woman’s University first-time-in-college students are the first in their families to attend college to earn a degree,” she said, “and over 60% of all undergraduate students identify from an underrepresented population. In addition, approximately 90% of our undergraduate students are women.
“These incredible gifts will help ensure that Texas Woman’s can enroll students from all backgrounds — cultural, social, economic — today and in the future,” Russell said