Sophie Lin Rydin's name will soon be attached to Texas Woman's University's Institute of Health Sciences Houston Center.
Rydin, a TWU graduate and former professor in the occupational therapy school, died in July after a two-year battle with cancer.
According to the resolution regents approved Friday, Rydin moved to the country from Taiwan in 1976. She earned her masters degree from TWU in occupational therapy two years later. She later served as a adjunct professor with the university and earned her doctorate in 2007.
Her family — husband Michael and sons Eric and John Rydin — subsequently donated $2 million to establish an endowment in her name. It will go toward student scholarships, faculty recruitment and retention, and program enrichment for the School of Occupational Therapy at the Houston campus.
Michael Rydin, addressing the regents Friday, said he never expected his a building to be renamed after his wife.
"Sophie was such a helpful person to so many people and … all your students should aspire to be helpful like Sophie to all their patients," he said. "So I want everybody to be reading her story and for her to be an aspiration for them."
The Houston center will now be known as the Dr. Sophie Lin Rydin School of Occupational Therapy-Houston Center.