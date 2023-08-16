There wasn't much fanfare, but the Texas Woman's University Board of Regents has approved a tuition freeze for the next two years.

The decision wasn't a surprise. Chancellors at the state's biggest university systems agreed to suspend tuition if lawmakers kicked in an extra billion dollars on big-ticket areas, such as employee health care; regional comprehensive universities; and the Hazelwood Act program, which pays college tuition for the children of military veterans.

LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and cbreeding@dentonrc.com.

0
0
0
0
0