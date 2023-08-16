There wasn't much fanfare, but the Texas Woman's University Board of Regents has approved a tuition freeze for the next two years.
The decision wasn't a surprise. Chancellors at the state's biggest university systems agreed to suspend tuition if lawmakers kicked in an extra billion dollars on big-ticket areas, such as employee health care; regional comprehensive universities; and the Hazelwood Act program, which pays college tuition for the children of military veterans.
During the recently ended 88th legislative session, representatives ended up dropping a few hundred million from the proposed billion, and they stipulated that the funding would only come through if the House and Senate passed bills to eliminate Diversity, Equity and Inclusion departments and programs and curtailed tenure. The Legislature ended up keeping tenure with new regulations to regularly review tenured faculty performance.
R. Jason Tomlinson, TWU vice president for Finance and Administration, said the decision would give TWU an additional $4.6 million to the university budget.
"In the 88th Legislature, there were actually two pieces of the law," Tomlinson said. "The General Appropriations that came through with an affordability rider. In order to access the funds, the board has to take a certain action. The board has to ask us to freeze tuition for undergraduate resident tuition and fees."
The tuition freeze would last throughout the next two years, until the 89th legislative session.
The second piece of the law, Tomlinson said: The board was also required to delegate President and Chancellor Carine Feyten to implement and record the actions.
Regents unanimously approved the freeze.
University administrators didn't address what might happen to tuition during the next legislative session, but as housing and food costs rise, students and prospective college students might brace for tuition increases.
The vote comes one year after TWU adopted a Zero Tuition program for select students. Larger university systems get more state funding than smaller systems. The University of Texas System has close to 250,000 students enrolled across its campuses, and has an operating budget of $25 billion. TWU, with campuses in Denton, Houston and Dallas, has about 16,000. That's more students that at any other woman-focused college in the nation. Regents approved an operating budget of $291 million last week.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.