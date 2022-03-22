A Texas Woman’s University regent and her husband will help five Denton High School seniors earn their degrees at TWU with a four-year scholarship, thanks to a gift of $100,000.
Stacie Dieb McDavid and her husband, David McDavid, have made a $100,000 gift for five Broncos who want to earn a degree from TWU and share a commitment for women in leadership. Recipients must plan to enroll at TWU in the fall of 2022.
The couple established the Dieb-McDavid Scholarship Program last year, and granted scholarships for five members of the Denton High School Class of 2021. Stacie McDavid is an alumna of both TWU and Denton High School.
“David and I are thrilled to give more deserving Denton High School Class of 2022 graduates a chance to succeed academically and follow their dreams,” Stacie McDavid said. “And we hope this inspires others to pay it forward, too.”
TWU officials announced the gift during an alumni celebration at the National Cowgirl Hall of Fame Museum in Fort Worth on Monday.
To qualify for the scholarship, students have to apply and get approval for federal financial aid through the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.
Based on yearly financial aid awards to TWU students, the scholarships have an estimated value of $20,000 each over four years.
“Paying tuition and fees is probably the biggest obstacle for some of the extraordinary talented future leaders who live right here in Denton, so the generosity of the McDavids and their scholarship program is hitting the nail on the head in terms of student success and advancing the university’s mission for Texas,” Chancellor Carine M. Feyten said in a press release.
Dieb-McDavid scholars will have access to a scholarship manager for mentorship and support for study skills and to monitor their progress.
To be eligible, applicants have to have at least a 3.0 GPA and graduate in the top half of their class. Applicants also have to demonstrate financial need based on FAFSA criteria. Eligible Denton High graduates will be considered automatically during the TWU admissions process.
Recipients will get scholarship support for four years if they stay enrolled full time and have consecutive enrollment for up to eight semesters. They also must complete at least two-thirds of their enrolled classes each semester, keep a GPA of at least 3.0 and attend scholarship program activities.