The U.S. Department of State has awarded a $35,000 grant to Texas Women’s University Spanish professor William Benner and executive director for International Affairs Annie Phillips to be put toward a Guatemala study abroad program for medical translators.
The Increase and Diversify Education Abroad for U.S. Students (IDEAS) grant is aimed at increasing opportunities abroad for minority students. After applying and being a semi-finalist last year, TWU is one of 24 colleges and universities to receive this year’s grant out of 115 applicants.
The study abroad trip, planned to take place over 10 days next summer, will take approximately 15 to 25 students in TWU’s nursing and health science programs to Antigua, Guatemala to serve as medical translators. The students will act as interpreters in interactions between Spanish-speaking patients and English-speaking doctors. Additionally, they will install water filters in the homes of Guatemalan residents who do not have access to safe drinking water.
Benner said the need for medical interpreters is growing, especially in places with a high proportion of Spanish-speakers.
“We’re sitting on this wonderful resource where 31% of TWU’s student population is Hispanic and has experience with Spanish,” Benner said. “We need more bilingual health care providers, not just in Spanish, but it is by far the language that needs the most.”
Students who participate in the Guatemala program will have gone through at least one medical interpreting course with Benner. He said they will work in three-to-four hour translation sessions that will provide them with realistic interpretation experience.
“A lot of it is being able to interpret on the spot,” Benner said. “It can be very dangerous to interpret — you can kill someone if you do a mistranslation of what’s being said.”
Phillips said TWU typically offers between 10-15 study abroad opportunities per year but that receiving a grant of this type is unusual. One of the main criteria for the grant was to increase opportunity for minority students, something she said suits the university well.
“We have a naturally diverse population of students, both in ethnicity and otherwise,” Phillips said. “When our students study abroad, they are meeting this goal of diversifying who studies abroad because that’s just naturally who we are.”
Study abroad opportunities, Phillips said, provide more value to students than just experience in their career paths.
“This course is not just about practicing Spanish,” Phillips said. “It’s also about them gaining intercultural skills and to broaden their global perspective.”