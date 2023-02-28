TWU
Texas Woman's University monument sign.

 DRC file photo

Thanks to a $1 million gift, the Texas Woman's University Reading Recovery/Descubriendo la Lectura program will have an endowed chair.

Ohio State University Professor Emerita Gay Su Pinnell, a retired educator whose former university holds the trademark to Reading Recovery, donated the gift through her charitable fund, the Columbus Foundation.

