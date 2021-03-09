Christina Bejarano, a political science professor at Texas Woman's University, is one of two researchers studying the experience of Latina congressional candidates.
Research is possible through a $30,000 grant from the Center for American Women and Politics.
Bejarano partnered with Anna Sampaio, a Santa Clara University professor, with a focus on Latina candidates in Texas and California.
Bejarano said they planned to use the grant money to eventually hire students to assist with the research, with a timeline of beginning interviews with candidates sometime this summer in both states.
They also will interview people who were "influential in helping those candidates," she said.
She said the research is timely because "both political parties and some community organizations are seeking out Latinas to run for office, and so we're now seeing more candidates."
More Latina candidates are finding political success despite what Bejarano said have typically been their dual disadvantages of race/ethnicity and gender.
"We're still trying to figure out what's helping those women become successful," she said.
Their research might be published in 2022, but Bejarano said the pandemic makes it difficult to nail down an exact timeline.