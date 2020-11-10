Students planning to graduate from Texas Woman's University this fall will have a checkered-flag-style ceremony.
Graduates ready to "walk" in Dallas-Fort Worth are invited to literally cross the finish line at Texas Motor Speedway in COVID-19 ceremonies Dec. 11-13. Houston students will do something similar in Sugar Land, at Heavy Construction Systems Specialists' sprawling property.
The idea is to give hardworking students a real commencement ceremony while practicing social distancing measures.
Participants will be allowed up to two carloads at each event. As part of the ceremony, 2020 graduates will step out of their vehicles in full graduation regalia, receive their diploma covers, then later pose for photos.
“TWU is pleased to be able to offer these options for our graduates to safely celebrate with family and friends while maintaining the health and safety practices that are so important at this time,” said Carolyn Kapinus, Ph.D., TWU’s executive vice president for academic affairs and provost. “We are fortunate to have Texas Motor Speedway partner with us to give our students a memorable way to graduate. And, we are thankful that long-time TWU supporter Mike Rydin, owner of HCSS, offered use of his business property in honor of his late wife, TWU alumna and occupational therapy faculty member Dr. Sophie Rydin.”
Times will be announced this month.