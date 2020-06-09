Texas Woman’s University’s Pioneer Preview will be held from June 15-18 for potential first-year students.
The online open house will give potential students chances to learn and ask questions about academic life at TWU.
Segments will include talks about admissions, financial aid, advising, housing and more.
Those who participate could win $1,000 toward tuition and fees, assuming they are eligible prospective students.
To register, go to twu.edu/admissions or call 940-989-3192 or 1-866-809-6130.
— Staff report