Texas Woman's University is one step closer to being able to fashion itself as a university system.
A bill filed by state Sen. Drew Springer, R-Muenster, passed the chamber onto the House on Monday and was referred to the House's higher education committee Wednesday.
It must still pass through the House floor before it can head to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott for final approval.
An identical bill filed by Rep. Lynn Stucky made it out of committee on April 12.
Asked earlier this month what the bill's passage would mean for TWU, a university spokesperson said little would functionally change right away, but it would allow for additional leadership positions to be appointed at TWU's Dallas and Houston campuses.
In a statement passed through a spokesperson earlier this week, Chancellor Carine Feyten said she was thankful for the support of Sen. Springer and Rep. Stucky and hoped to see the bill passed as soon as possible.