Texas Woman’s University will host two online Pioneer Preview Day events on Thursday, June 17, from noon to 1 p.m. and 6 to 7 p.m.
Pioneer Preview Day is an event for potential first-year and transfer students in which attendees will be given a tour of TWU’s dining hall and fitness and recreation center, as well as information about campus events. There will also be a live panel discussion in which attendees can ask current students questions.
Attendees can also participate in a lottery drawing for a chance to win a TWU swag bag. Further information can be found at the Pioneer Preview Day registration webpage at twu.edu/admissions, while questions for admissions staff can be directed to 940-893-3014 or 1-866-809-6130.