Sandee Mott, senior athletic director at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, will be the next athletic director at Texas Woman's University.
Mott, who has spent the last 26 years in intercollegiate athletics, will start in the position Jan. 2.
"I am drawn to the university's mission and the dynamic vision for the athletic department and feel the timing is right for me to begin this exciting new chapter in my career," Mott said in a news release.
Chalese Connors, the current athletic director, is moving to lead TWU's new Pioneer MoneyWise Center, where she will build a new center to help students with financial literacy.