Texas Woman's University is partnering with the Tarrant County College District to help recruit and educate more Hispanics to become teachers with a $500,000 federal grant.
The Title V Developing Hispanic-Serving Institutions Program grant will fund Project HELP (Hispanic Educators Leading the Profession) and will provide scholarships for 60 students for their final four semesters at TWU.
The project will encourage teacher candidates from TCCD to transfer after two years to TWU to finish their bachelor's degrees. Both TCCD and TWU are designated Hispanic-Serving Institutions.
"A teacher in a classroom who looks like the students they serve will provide an opportunity for students, families and the community to see the importance of learning and where education can take you," said Shereah Taylor, an associate professor of teacher education at TCCD in a press release.