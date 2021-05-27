Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill Wednesday afternoon making Texas Woman's University the state's seventh university system.
TWU Chancellor Carine Feyten was clear Thursday that little would functionally change at first, but it jumpstarts a new transformation to make the satellite campuses in Dallas and Houston more independent.
Existing systems in Texas belonged to the University of North Texas, the University of Texas, the University of Houston, Texas A&M University, Texas State University and Texas Tech.
The twin bills signed into law Wednesday were filed by State Sen. Drew Springer, R-Muenster, and Rep. Lynn Stucky, R-Denton, early in the legislative session.
"It's sort of the logical step in the evolution of TWU ... but the work is really ahead of us," Feyten said.
TWU is now required to submit reports to the state by Dec. 1, 2022 with a strategy to get each campus accredited and an estimate of anticipated administrative cost increases, according to Senate Bill 1126.
She estimated it could take 4-5 years to fully transition from TWU's current model into that of a university system.
As it stands now, TWU consists of the main Denton campus and one satellite campus each in Dallas and Houston.
Those satellite campuses would be more independent campuses once the transition is finished in a few years' time.
Feyten said TWU is modeling its transition on the University of Houston System model, which would mean it wouldn't add an entire system-level administration separate from campuses.
One of the clearest goals TWU hopes to achieve is a deeper integration with its campuses in Dallas and Houston.
"I'm not on [those campuses] all the time, so it's really hard for us to get connected with the city itself," she explained.
Having fulltime leadership on-site would hopefully lead to deeper roots, increased enrollment, stronger local partnerships and more funding sources.
Looking back, Feyten said she was grateful for the support of Sen. Springer and Rep. Stucky, as well as for the guidance and support from UNT Chancellor Lesa Roe.