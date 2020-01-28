The day-long Science Education for New Civic Engagements and Responsibilities Center for Innovation Southwest Spring 2020 Symposium is set to happen Friday at Texas Woman’s University.
The symposium’s focus this year is “Citizen Science: The Impact on our Communities by Plastics in Our Environment,” and will have experts talking about environmental, economic and health impacts of plastics.
The event is free and open to the public, and will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Room 259 of the Ann Stuart Science Complex. For more information or to register, visit https://bit.ly/2uFBYDs.
— Staff report