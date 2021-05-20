Texas Woman’s University regents gave preliminary approval to have at least two large LED billboards installed in prominent places on its Denton campus.
In a committee meeting Thursday afternoon, regents unanimously recommended allocating $1.5 million to be used for the project.
The plan awaits final approval when the full Board of Regents convenes Friday morning, but the item is scheduled to be voted on alongside various other items in the meeting’s consent agenda.
Jason Tomlinson, TWU’s vice president for finance and administration, said the move is in line with a visibility initiative that’s been underway for roughly a year and a half.
Regent Bob Hyde asked if similar plans could be drafted for TWU’s Dallas and Houston campuses, but Tomlinson said that would be trickier given the smaller size of those campuses.
Addressing regents Thursday, Tomlinson explained the Denton campus is situated alongside major roadways, such as University Drive, and approximately five blocks from the Denton Square, “so we are smackdab in the heart of Denton.”
That real estate presents an option to follow other universities’ models and place large LED billboards to advertise for TWU. Boards would have information about various TWU events.
One board each would be installed along the east and westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 380.
Regents are set to give formal approval Friday for a total of three boards, but Tomlinson said plans aren’t finalized for the exact location and design of the third board.
He said officials have looked at putting it along Bell Avenue.
“We just aren’t there yet,” he explained.
Chancellor Carine Feyten said this has been something officials in general, and Tomlinson specifically, have looked at doing for some time now, and regents were enthusiastic about the idea Thursday.
“This is really nice because, in town, you do want to know what’s going on on campus,” Regent Bernadette Coleman said. “And then there are going to be lost parents, you know, driving in with their kids, and they will know they’re getting close.”