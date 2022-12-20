Plans aren't final, but Texas Woman's University is expected to donate land and cover the cost of building a new child care center on its Denton campus. The Bezos Foundation, a nonprofit organization started by Jeff Bezos, the founder and executive chairman of Amazon, will partner with TWU to fund full-day Montessori-focused child care.
Should the partnership be finalized, Denton would become the latest home to the Bezos Academy, a network of Montesorri-inspired full-day preschools for children ages 3 to 5. The families served at the child care center wouldn't pay tuition.
Matt Flores, a TWU spokesman, said the TWU Board of Regents recently authorized the university to negotiate a contract that would establish a local Bezos Academy.
The local model would replicate the same child care centers already operating in Florida, Washington and other parts of Texas. Bezos Academy centers are expected to open in Dallas and Houston in 2023.
"A Bezos Academy would be developed to provide Montessori-inspired child care for 3 to 5 year olds, primarily to benefit student-parents at TWU," Flores said. "However, a portion of the estimated 80 slots would be reserved for the Denton community.
"The child care would be provided for free, but the university must build the facility first. The university expects to build it on land it already owns across University Drive from the easternmost portion of campus."
Lisa Huffman, dean of the TWU College of Professional Education, said she's thrilled at the possibilities for students and faculty who need child care, but she said the eventual center will also be a learning laboratory for TWU students pursuing an education degree.
"I'm absolutely thrilled," Huffman said. "This partnership meets our need to not only have child care or early education services for our students, but it's something our students who will be eligible to work in the center as they work on that degree. This is one of those things where why wouldn’t we have that as a service to our students who are parents, and the faculty and staff."
Huffman said the initiative grew out of Bezos' personal experience. He was raised by a single mom who put him in Montessori school when he was a child, and now wants to apply some of his massive fortune to relieve working parents who struggle to find affordable child care for their families.
Recent calculations put the cost of a single year of child care in Texas higher than a year of tuition at in-state, public universities. Families with infants face higher costs, as babies require more direct care from workers.
Children at Risk, a Texas nonprofit advocacy group, reported that Texas child care deserts in Texas grew by 50% during the pandemic. Child care deserts are defined as communities with at least 30 children, infants to age 5, where demand for child care is at least three times greater than the supply.
The nonprofit reported in February if 2021 there were at least 393 child care deserts in Texas and 184 communities became new child care deserts as of August 2020 because of the lack of consistently available child care.
The nonprofit also reported that 13% of subsidized centers closed, while 17% of non-subsidized centers closed. The stark reality is that 25% of all Texas child care centers closed in 2020.
"The need to access subsidized child care remains critical," a Children at Risk report said. "Before the pandemic, 7-in-10 children from low-income families lived in child care deserts — now there are even fewer options available."
At the United Way of Denton County 2023 campaign kickoff last September, Phedra Redifer, the executive director of Workforce Solutions of North Central Texas, said the crisis in child care was keeping Texans from returning to work. The state has allotted $4 billion to the issue, she said at the event.
A Bezos Academy would be a slight dent in the problem, but Huffman said the only way to see the authorization to negotiate for a Denton location is as "a win-win."
"How can we not do this?" Huffman said. "I think this is an imperative to provide early learning opportunities for future students. We’re starting early, planting a seed of education.
"Education is an economic driver in communities, and it starts with the youngest learners in your community. When you look at economically healthy communities, they have strong childcare and early childhood learning. For an initiative like this, the benefactor is the kids. Our students are a benefactor, both as parents and as students studying early childhood education, but the benefactor is the kids."
