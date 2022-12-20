preschool stock
Texas Woman's University is considering a partnership with the Bezos Foundation to open a tuition-free, Montessori-inspired preschool for students, faculty and the community on its Denton Campus. 

Plans aren't final, but Texas Woman's University is expected to donate land and cover the cost of building a new child care center on its Denton campus. The Bezos Foundation, a nonprofit organization started by Jeff Bezos, the founder and executive chairman of Amazon, will partner with TWU to fund full-day Montessori-focused child care. 

Should the partnership be finalized, Denton would become the latest home to the Bezos Academy, a network of Montesorri-inspired full-day preschools for children ages 3 to 5. The families served at the child care center wouldn't pay tuition. 

