The U.S. Department of Education's program Child Care Access Means Parents In School granted Texas Woman's University $736,000 to support students who are also parents.
The four-year grant will help pay for child-care expenses for student parents who receive Pell grants. These parents will be able to apply for the program next month.
This will fund 377 monthly child-care vouchers over a nine-month period, which means an average of 42 vouchers a month. Parents who opt into the program will still be able to choose their own child-care centers.
The grant also funds a family life skills training course for student parents.