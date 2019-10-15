Texas Woman's University

The Texas Woman's University campus.

 DRC file photo

The U.S. Department of Education's program Child Care Access Means Parents In School granted Texas Woman's University $736,000 to support students who are also parents. 

The four-year grant will help pay for child-care expenses for student parents who receive Pell grants. These parents will be able to apply for the program next month. 

This will fund 377 monthly child-care vouchers over a nine-month period, which means an average of 42 vouchers a month. Parents who opt into the program will still be able to choose their own child-care centers. 

The grant also funds a family life skills training course for student parents. 

