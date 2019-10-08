The eighth annual Ann Stuart and Ray R. Poliakoff Celebration of Science is set for Friday, Oct. 18.
The daylong event includes featured speakers, a poster session with students, a speaker career session and other events at the Ann Stuart Science Complex.
The speakers include Karen Fleming, professor of biophysics at Johns Hopkins University; Kristine Garza, associate professor of biological sciences at the University of Texas at El Paso; Cecilia Marzabadi, professor of chemistry and biochemistry at Seton Hall University; and TWU alumna Rhiannon Gonzalez, GenTech Diagnostics lab manager and owner/operator of Metis Biomedical LLC.
The event is free and open to the public, and begins at 9 a.m. with a light breakfast and poster viewing. For more information, visit twu.edu/arts-sciences/celebration-of-science.