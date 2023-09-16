Texas Woman's University's ambitious "Dream Big" campaign — the university's biggest fundraiser ever launched — has raised $103 million toward its goal of $125 million by 2026, which will coincide with TWU's 125th anniversary.
TWU leaders mean business about education, they said on Friday morning when they assembled alumni, students, faculty and donors to Hubbard Hall to kick off the campaign.
TWU officials conjoined the fundraising campaign with another flagship moment: the groundbreaking for a $107 million health sciences center.
“Together, we will raise $125 million to open doors, fuel innovation and cultivate grit — and ensure an exciting future for the largest woman-focused university system in the nation and the only one,” Feyten said. “So $1 million for every year of our history. That just seemed just right. That's what it means to dream big. And I am absolutely confident that we will meet and, I hope, exceed that goal. With all of us working together, we have every reason to believe that we can do just that.”
The campaign has earmarked three pathways for the money raised by initiative. The first would devote $30 million to reducing educational costs paid by students. The allotment will fund scholarships, graduate and undergraduate teaching assistantships, paid internships, study abroad and emergency funding, and what the university is calling “experiential learning opportunities,” which include programs for students to train as they study.
The second pathway would put $65 million to external research funding, establish named academic positions and develop academic programs in high-demand fields like teaching and nursing. The third pathway would put the remaining $30 million toward “cultivating grit,” as Feyten has explained to the Board of Regents. The funding would support athletics, military veterans and students who were formerly in foster care.
TWU’s recent historic gift, $15 million from the Doswell Foundation, will seed an aeronautical sciences center. Officials said the $125 million drive will bring more funding in for the center.
Texas House District 64 Rep. Lynn Stucky, R-Denton, attended the launch and said the fundraising campaign positions TWU to both respond to and influence the needs of North Texas industries.
“Right now we are 20,000 nurses short in the state of Texas,” Stucky said. “The projection is that by 2028, we will be 190,000 short.”
Stucky said the new health sciences center will recruit, train and confer degrees for new nurses, and some of them will serve the growing healthcare needs in rural Texas.
Stucky also forecast a growing need for commercial airline pilots as well as a need for pilots who will serve supply chains for the likes of Amazon and other companies whose bread and butter is in shipping.
“We’re short pilots, and TWU is going to start to help boost that with the aeronautical sciences center,” Stucky said.
The lawmaker said he also thinks about how the campaign will lift women into sustainable careers with the chance at upward mobility. He said he has seen it personally, with his wife earning her master’s degree at TWU years ago.
“As a former school board member, when we talked about what is our objective, not just for K-12, but through higher education, is to make sure that these people — these children and these young people, in this case many of them women — have a job that they love to go to and that pays their bills. And that's when we're successful — when that happens. TWU is making that happen.”
TWU Regent and alumna Stacie McDavid sent her remarks to the launch in a written statement that earned applause.
“There's a great piece of wisdom about being a parent that says you don't prepare the path for the child. You prepare the child for the path. Anyone who is a parent understands what that is like. And one of those early things you teach your child is basic politeness: hold the door open,” McDavid said. “If someone is coming, and they're older or infirmed or their hands are full of packages — or they're just in a greater hurry than you are — you hold the door open. Don't let it swing shut in their faces ... An open door is freedom, and opportunity is the threshold to a better tomorrow. And here at Texas Woman's University, we've been opening doors to generations for nearly 125 years.”
