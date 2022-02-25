The Texas Woman’s University Board of Regents recently approved funding to turn the former student union into a “one-stop” service center for students and prospective students and families.
At the regents’ meeting earlier this month, leaders approved $42.5 million to renovate Brackenridge Hall, which sits at the southwest corner of Bell Avenue and Administration Drive.
Soon, prospective students and their families will find a gateway to TWU of sorts on the Denton campus’s main thoroughfare.
The project will transform the building, built in 1969, into a visitors center for high school students and their families who want enrollment information, financial aid details and other university services. The center will also serve first-time college students who are well past high school graduation, too. Prospective students of all ages will be able to get an introduction to TWU and all it has to offer, university officials said.
TWU has traditionally attracted nontraditional students — often students who are older and either returning to college to finish a degree they started years earlier, or those who weren’t able to enroll right after high school.
“We need a space that provides a welcoming atmosphere and leaves an impactful impression for new and returning students and visitors,” said Jason Tomlinson, vice president for finance and administration. “This new center will allow Texas Woman’s to consolidate student services, whether they be first-time-in-college or transfer students.”
Brackenridge Hall is a 74,500-square-foot building that used to include a food court and a cafeteria-style dining hall. Those spaces were vacated when the university completed Hubbard Hall renovations and reopened the historic building in 2019 with the new student union, and when TWU opened a new dining hall next to Parliament Village.
The Hubbard Hall renovation included 100,000 square feet of renovated space and 25,000 square feet of new construction. The renovations included ballrooms, the food court, the new student union and updates to the Redbud Theatre Complex. Right now, the space houses a bookstore.
Hubbard Hall was carefully renovated so that visitors enter and see historical touches, then gradually see more contemporary elements. The biggest ballroom seats 1,000 people, or 640 for banquet seating. The hall also houses student government chambers and a performance space.
Plans for the new student services center give the vacated Brackenridge Hall a new life and purpose for staff and students. A new bookstore is included in the project, which will bring students back to the space to purchase textbooks and university-branded gifts, replacing the temporary bookstore now open in the student union.
The parking lot adjacent to Brackenridge Hall is currently a paid lot administered through the ParkMobile app.
TWU officials haven’t yet announced a start date for the project.