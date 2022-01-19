Two people were detained at two Denton high school campuses Wednesday morning after police investigated threats they said were unsubstantiated at Denton High and Ryan High. Those detained — one a Denton High School student and the other a non-student at Ryan High School — will not face charges at this time, authorities said. Both individuals cooperated with investigators and have been ruled out as suspects.
Amy Cunningham, a spokesperson for the Denton Police Department, said she didn’t have the ages of the people detained or details on potential charges. Cunningham said she didn’t know specifics about the threats Wednesday morning, but at 11 a.m. she said police were searching the high schools.
In a statement Wednesday evening, Cunningham said neither of the people detains had weapons. Denton police worked the scenes with Denton ISD, the University of North Texas Police Department and the FBI.
In a social media post, police said Denton and Ryan high schools were on lockdown as of 9:53 a.m. Minutes later, they announced Guyer High School was on lockdown as well “out of an abundance of caution.”
Police didn’t find weapons at the Denton or Ryan campus. By noon, one person at Denton High and one person at Ryan High had been detained.
Calhoun Middle School and Newton Rayzor Elementary School also went on “soft lockout” because of the schools’ proximity to Denton High, according to the Denton Police Department.
Cunningham said police learned of threats to Denton High and Ryan High on Wednesday morning. She said there was an increased police presence at the three high schools in Denton city limits, and that parents will see more officers present on campuses this week.
Lockdowns at all five schools were lifted by 12:15 p.m. Denton police said in a Facebook update that police were interviewing the two people detained and that the department believed the threats were a hoax. An officer at Ryan High told family members who gathered on the sidewalk in front of the school that the calls were consistent with a prank referred to as “swatting,” in which someone calls authorities with a false report of someone armed with intent to harm others.
An email sent to Denton ISD parents and guardians said police got an anonymous call of a threat to two high school campuses.
“Students and staff are currently safe in class,” the email said. “We are asking parents to refrain from coming to campus at this time.”
Several occupied cars lined the exterior of Denton High School while police were still inside searching.
Mirna Escobedo, a Denton High parent, stood at the corner of Fulton Street and Linden Drive waiting for answers.
“I drove by here [at about 10 a.m.], and there are like five police officers running in with guns,” Escobedo said. “Then I see more cops getting here and more cops running in with guns. I’m not going anywhere from here until they tell us it’s OK.”
In a mix of Spanish and English, Escobedo said she was worried about her daughter and the lockdown due to the shooting in Michigan late last year that left four students dead.
Entrance to Ryan High School has been blocked by a fire engine. A Denton PD officer just informed parents gathered at the campus that no shots have been fired in a Tuesday AM threat. pic.twitter.com/02ozMI3KUF— Lucinda Breeding-Gonzales💀 (@LBreedingDRC) January 19, 2022
Denton police Sgt. Derek Bradford told parents at Ryan High that several schools around the state had received threats Wednesday morning, according to a video posted on Facebook.
“This individual has been putting stuff on Snapchat on schools across the United States, mostly here in Texas, and that’s what we’re operating under,” Bradford said. “To be safe, we’re having a systematic search of the school, room to room, closet to closet, bathroom to bathroom, to make sure there’s not a threat in here that’s going to harm our kids.”
Bradford told parents they would be allowed to check out their children once the sweep was complete, but pickups would happen “systematically” with one or two families entering the school at a time.
Unconfirmed reports of what sounded like gunshots from students inside Denton High and Ryan were likely the result of bathroom stall doors being kicked in, he said, and there was no shooting.
“There was not a shooting here — there have been no shots fired,” Bradford told parents.
Parents gathered at Ryan High in spite of the district’s request that they refrain from coming to campus, and a line of occupied cars parked along East McKinney Street. From the sidewalk, about eight law enforcement and Denton Fire Department vehicles could be seen, their lights swirling.
A Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter was above Denton High around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, and the helicopter also circled over the Guyer campus earlier in the morning. DPS was assisting, but Cunningham said she didn’t have details on that department’s response.
Before Bradford approached the families gathered, parents at Ryan High said they were dissatisfied with the district’s communication with parents in emergencies.
Norma Soto, whose son is a sophomore and whose sister is a freshman at Ryan High, said she got text messages from her son after 8 a.m. about the lockdown. She hadn’t seen the 10 a.m. email from the district.
“We got no information whatsoever,” Soto said. “All I got, I got from social media. This seems to be the pattern with the district.”
Soto and another parent, Cecilia Bocanegra, said there was a campus threat at Ryan High in the fall, and parents got an email about it after school was dismissed for the day.
“The update was through an email,” Soto said of that incident. “They didn’t have the decency to call us or update us or anything. I happen to get the email and ask my son about it, and he was like, ‘Oh, it was no big deal.’ I told him, ‘It wasn’t a big deal to you, but it was a big deal to me as a parent.’”
“You want to know right away if something is happening at your kid’s school,” Bocanegra said. “It’s frustrating to not hear anything and just be waiting.”
Julie Zwahr said the district notifies student’s families by email and phone, but that the district uses its notification system to share a variety of information with its campus communities, and not just emergencies.
“Through our current system, we can email and phone call parents,” Zwahr said in an email. “Parents have, on occasion, chosen to opt-out of any notification. And, sometimes they have inadvertently ‘blocked’ the notification. If that is the case, they can contact their student’s school to reset their status with the system.”
Another parent said she said a prayer as family members gathered near the school.
“I prayed, and I felt a peace about it,” she said. “I called my pastor, but he didn’t answer. He called me back, and he’s got people praying.”
Not long after Officer Bradford told Ryan High parents what was happening and that they had found nothing of concern during their sweep, Denton ISD assistant communications chief Derrick Jackson approached parents to tell them the district would take their names and the name of the student they wished to take out of school for the day. He cautioned them that they would have to wait for the school to verify that they could release students to those assembled outside.
“This isn’t happening in the next 10 minutes,” Jackson said. “But we’re working through this and appreciate your patience.”
Spanish speakers had information translated to them as officials took down their names and their students’ names.
Cunningham said local officials learned that at least two other Texas cities received similar threats on Wednesday. Denton police will continue to investigate leads in partnership with the FBI.
“We understand these types of threats generate a great deal of fear and anxiety for everyone involved,” Cunningham said in the statement. “Despite this, students and staff meticulously followed lockdown protocol, which allowed officers to efficiently clear the buildings. We are grateful for this and appreciate your continued support as we work to ensure our students are safe.”