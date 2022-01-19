This story was updated at 4:30 p.m.
Two people were detained at two different Denton high school campuses this morning after police investigated threats to Denton and Ryan high schools they say are unsubstantiated. Those detained, one a student and the other not, will not face charges at this time.
Amy Cunningham, a spokesperson for the Denton Police Department, said she didn't have the ages of the people detained or details on any potential charges. Cunningham said she didn’t know specifics about the threats Wednesday morning, but at 11 a.m. she said police were searching the high schools.
In a social media post, the department said Denton and Ryan high schools were on lockdown as of 9:53 a.m. Minutes later, they announced Guyer High School was on lockdown as well "out of an abundance of caution."
Police didn’t find any weapons at the Denton or Ryan campus. By noon, one person at Denton High School and one person at Ryan High School were detained.
Denton, Ryan and Guyer high schools first went under lockdown just before 10 a.m. Calhoun Middle School and Newton Rayzor Elementary School also went on "soft lockout" because of the schools' proximity to Denton High, according to the Denton Police Department.
Cunningham said police learned of threats to Denton and Ryan Wednesdaymorning. She said there was an increased police presence at all three campuses.
Lockdowns at all five schools were lifted by 12:15 p.m. Denton police in a Facebook update said police were interviewing the people who were detained and they believed the threats were a hoax. An officer at Ryan High School told family members who gathered on the sidewalk in front of the school that the calls were consistent with a prank referred to as "swatting," in which someone calls authorities with a false report of someone armed with intent to harm others.
An email sent to Denton ISD parents and guardians said the police department got an anonymous call of a threat to two high school campuses.
"Students and staff are currently safe in class," the email said. "We are asking parents to refrain from coming to campus at this time."
Several occupied cars lined the exterior of Denton High School while police were still inside searching.
Mirna Escobedo, a Denton High parent, stood at the corner of Fulton Street and Linden Drive waiting for answers.
"I drove by here [at about 10 a.m.] and there are like five police officers running in with guns," Escobedo said. "Then I see more cops getting here and more cops running in with guns. I'm not going anywhere from here until they tell us it's OK."
In a mix of Spanish and English, Escobedo said she was worried about her daughter and this lockdown due to the shooting in Michigan late last year that left four students dead.
Entrance to Ryan High School has been blocked by a fire engine. A Denton PD officer just informed parents gathered at the campus that no shots have been fired in a Tuesday AM threat. pic.twitter.com/02ozMI3KUF— Lucinda Breeding-Gonzales💀 (@LBreedingDRC) January 19, 2022
Sgt. Derek Bradford told parents at Ryan High School that several schools across the state had received threats Wednesday morning, according to a video posted on Facebook.
"This individual has been putting stuff on Snapchat on schools across the United States, mostly here in Texas, and that's what we're operating under," Bradford said. "To be safe we're having a systematic search of the school, room to room, closet to closet, bathroom to bathroom, to make sure there's not a threat in here that's going to harm our kids."
Bradford told parents they would be allowed to check out their children once the sweep was complete, but pickups would happen "systematically" with one or two families entering the school at a time.
Unconfirmed reports of what sounded like gunshots from students inside Denton High School and Ryan were likely the result of bathroom stall doors being kicked in, and no active shooter had been found.
"There was not a shooting here — there have been no shots fired," Bradford told parents.
Parents gathered at Ryan High School in spite of the district's request that they refrain from coming to campus, and a line of occupied cars parked along East McKinney Street. From the sidewalk, about eight law enforcement and fire department vehicles, their lights swirling.
Before Bradford approached the families gathered, parents at Ryan High said they were dissatisfied with the district's communication with parents in emergencies.
Norma Soto, whose son is a sophomore and whose sister is a freshman at Ryan High, said she got text messages from her son after 8 a.m. about the lockdown. She hadn't seen the 10 a.m. email from the district.
"We got no information whatsoever," Soto said. "All I got I got from social media. This seems to be the pattern with the district."
Soto and another parent, Cecilia Bocanegra, said there was a campus threat at Ryan High last fall, and parents got an email about it after school was dismissed for the day.
"The update was through an email," Soto said of the incident last fall. "They didn't have the decency to call us or update us or anything. I happen to get the email and ask my son about it and he was like 'oh, it was no big deal.' I told him 'it wasn't a big deal to you, but it was a big deal to me as a parent.'"
Julie Zwahr said the district notifies student's families by email and phone, but that the district uses its notification system to share a variety of information with its campus communities, and not just emergencies.
"Through our current system, we can email and phone call parents," Zwahr said in an e-mail. "Parents have, on occasion, chosen to opt-out of any notification. And, sometimes they have inadvertently ‘blocked’ the notification. If that is the case, they can contact their student’s school to reset their status with the system."
Another parent said she said a prayer as family members gathered near the school.
"I prayed and I felt a peace about it," she said. "I called my pastor, but he didn't answer. He called me back, and he's got people praying."
A Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter was above Denton High around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, and the helicopter also circled over the Guyer campus earlier in the morning. DPS officials dispatched the helicopter to fly over all three high schools, Cunningham said.