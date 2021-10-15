Guyer walkout
Buy Now

Parents and supporters of students at Guyer High School hold up signs Friday, Oct. 15, on the sidewalk in front of the school in Denton.

 DRC staff

Dozens of Denton police and a handful of parents were finding their places around 9:30 a.m., 20 minutes before Guyer High School students were expected to stage a walkout to protest what they and parents say is a lack of action regarding sexual assault.

Allegations of sexual assault were made to the police Oct. 7. Denton Police Department officials said a 15-year-old Guyer student reported a 17-year-old student sexually assaulted her the day before. Police believe the assault happened on campus.

While students began gathering in the courtyard, supporters huddled at the corner of Teasley and Cedar Creek lanes holding signs supporting victims of sexual assault. Outside supporters were kept to the sidewalk off the campus and police cars blocked entrances to the school.

Guyer walkout
Buy Now

Guyer High School students hold signs as the walkout begins Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, to protest an alleged sexual assault at the school and what they and parents say is a lack of action regarding sexual assault.

This is a live report from the scene. Check back often throughout the morning for updates. Live updates also will be posted to the Denton Record-Chronicle's Twitter feed.

Tags

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!