Dozens of Denton police and a handful of parents were finding their places around 9:30 a.m., 20 minutes before Guyer High School students were expected to stage a walkout to protest what they and parents say is a lack of action regarding sexual assault.
Allegations of sexual assault were made to the police Oct. 7. Denton Police Department officials said a 15-year-old Guyer student reported a 17-year-old student sexually assaulted her the day before. Police believe the assault happened on campus.
While students began gathering in the courtyard, supporters huddled at the corner of Teasley and Cedar Creek lanes holding signs supporting victims of sexual assault. Outside supporters were kept to the sidewalk off the campus and police cars blocked entrances to the school.
This is a live report from the scene. Check back often throughout the morning for updates. Live updates also will be posted to the Denton Record-Chronicle's Twitter feed.
This was a few minutes ago at one of the corners of the Guyer High School campus. Parents and other outside supporters are gathered here to support victims of sexual assault. #dentonrc@LBreedingDRC is in the courtyard with student updates. #GHSwalkout pic.twitter.com/8aj5mopBty— Zaira Perez 🇲🇽😈 (@zairalperez) October 15, 2021
Students have made it to parents chanting for change. #dentonrc #GHSwalkout pic.twitter.com/qFsTWhdsRo— Zaira Perez 🇲🇽😈 (@zairalperez) October 15, 2021
The girl who was holding this sign was crying #dentonrc #GHSwalkout pic.twitter.com/PXI55dCHCf— Zaira Perez 🇲🇽😈 (@zairalperez) October 15, 2021
#guyerwalkout pic.twitter.com/VsI5RSyqQp— Lucinda Breeding-Gonzales💀 (@LBreedingDRC) October 15, 2021
Students turned to a drone to chant and show their signs.#guyerwalkout pic.twitter.com/CXgYRa4FsD— Lucinda Breeding-Gonzales💀 (@LBreedingDRC) October 15, 2021
Police have asked students to back up. Student leaders are asking the road to comply. #guyerwalkout— Lucinda Breeding-Gonzales💀 (@LBreedingDRC) October 15, 2021
"You could have saved me!" Several girls are yelling this. #guyerwalkout— Lucinda Breeding-Gonzales💀 (@LBreedingDRC) October 15, 2021
Students are wondering where principal Shaun Perry the principal is. At one point they chanted “scaredy Perry.” pic.twitter.com/snenRtWpNz— Zaira Perez 🇲🇽😈 (@zairalperez) October 15, 2021
"Things change today." #guyerwalkout pic.twitter.com/5uL1FkdLxK— Lucinda Breeding-Gonzales💀 (@LBreedingDRC) October 15, 2021
This was the start of the walkout this morning #dentonrc https://t.co/hMMJeHES5O— Zaira Perez 🇲🇽😈 (@zairalperez) October 15, 2021