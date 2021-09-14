EDITOR’S NOTE: This article first appeared in the September/October 2021 edition of Denton County magazine.
Visitors to the University of North Texas will quickly notice that the Mean Green campus has plenty of green with a mellower disposition.
Earlier this year, UNT won its 13th consecutive award from the Arbor Day Foundation, honoring the Denton campus’s commitment to trees.
Kelly Frailey, UNT’s grounds manager, is proud of the university’s tradition of looking after its vegetative investments. But he can’t take all the credit; the 15-year department veteran took over the top job in late June. His tasks include planning around campus construction, preserving trees and maintaining a diverse ecosystem.
UNT horticulturists have made sure to plant a diverse population of trees, Frailey explained. “That way if some kind of pest or disease came in, [we won’t] have all our eggs in one basket.”
UNT boasts a tree population that is more than 5,000 strong with roughly 15 varieties of trees, including maples, magnolias, chinquapins, oaks and eastern red cedars.
Various things can lead to the death or removal of even the most adaptable trees, but pests aren’t a massive problem, Frailey said. However, he recalled a couple of years back when squirrels had taken to stripping the bark off young trees in a process called girdling, which results in the tree’s death above the bare area.
“Only thing I can figure is because maybe there weren’t as many students on campus at the time, so the squirrels were needing food,” he said.
The creatures are spoiled when students are around to provide plenty of discarded or proffered food, but desperation sometimes begets devastation.
Despite that, the death of a tree doesn’t reduce the total campus population for long. Workers determine how many and what type of tree would be an equitable replacement.
For instance, an iconic “heritage tree” would be replaced at a 2-to-1 ratio, whereas a smaller or nonnative tree would be given a 1-to-1 replacement.
Beyond the obvious curb appeal and shade that trees provide, many benefits aren’t noticed from a distance, such as improved emotional and physical well-being. “Not only is it providing shade, it’s also providing better breathing,” Frailey said.