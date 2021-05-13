Kellie Golden

Kellie Golden is a first-year teacher for Denton ISD.

 Faith Alvarez/For the DRC

Editor's note: This is a stand-alone video produced by a University of North Texas student as part of the ongoing "Transformers" series.

“Always remember I’m not looking for perfection, I’m looking for learning,” says Kellie Golden, a first-year teacher for Denton ISD. This may be the voice we all need in our heads as we navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s been a journey filled with struggle and adaptation as students and teachers alternate between online and in-person classes during the COVID-19 pandemic. As work life blends into home life, being a teacher never stops for Golden, but it’s the connections with her students and family that motivate her to keep going.

