A professional genealogist will give some tips on improving search results for Hispanic ancestors using a popular genealogy website.
Arturo Cuellar, a professional genealogist with FamilySearch, will offer advice on searching Hispanic records on the site at 6 p.m. Oct. 1 in the Commissioners Courtroom at the Courthouse on the Square, 110 W. Hickory St. The workshop is free.
Cuellar will show attendees how to use the tools in FamilySearch to research Hispanic family roots.
Cuellar specializes in Ibero-America genealogy — family groups in Americas where Spanish and Portuguese are the principal languages. He’s accredited in Mexico research. He has more than 30 years of experience in genealogical research, and has done on-site research in Mexico, Spain, Guatemala, Peru, Ecuador and other Latin American repositories.