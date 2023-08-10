Book sale

The Friends of the Denton Public Libraries will have another Big Book Sale at North Branch Library on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $1, or join the Friends group for free admission.

 DRC file photo

Classes are back in session for many of Denton’s students, meaning it’s time to say goodbye to the summer break. But, there are still plenty of back-to-school events on the calendar with activities and deals (it’s tax-free weekend!).

This includes the back-to-school party at the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center and decorating school folders at the Greater Denton Arts Council.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached at juan.betancourt@dentonrc.com.

