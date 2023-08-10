Classes are back in session for many of Denton’s students, meaning it’s time to say goodbye to the summer break. But, there are still plenty of back-to-school events on the calendar with activities and deals (it’s tax-free weekend!).
This includes the back-to-school party at the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center and decorating school folders at the Greater Denton Arts Council.
While back-to-school events are happening in the area, there’s also still a variety of events locals can attend this weekend, including the Irish Music Experience at Steve’s Wine Bar and the annual Big Book Sale at Denton’s North Branch Library.
Friday
Back-to-School PartyWhere: Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, 1300 Wilson St.
When: 6-9 p.m.
Kids, it’s time to say goodbye to summer. While classes have technically started, the rec center is hosting a free back-to-school blowout event including food, a DJ and door prizes.
Food N’ Fun FridayWhere: North Lakes Recreation Center & Park, 2001 W. Windsor Dr.
When: 5-9 p.m.
Tickets: Free to attend; $20 for unlimited golf balls
It’s the second Friday of the month, meaning it’s time to hit unlimited golf balls at the North Lake Driving Range. Practice your swing and grab dinner from a local food truck.
J’s Dueling Pianos at The Dive
Where: The Dive Bar and Restaurant, 3350 Unicorn Lake Blvd.
When: 8 p.m.
Tickets: $10 for a barstool, $15 for top-table seats
Duo Jeremy Harris and Bryce Pilling will showcase a dueling piano show, featuring an all-request and sing-along show with the audience.
Saturday
Big Book SaleWhere: North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Tickets: Admission is $1 at the door or free for current Friends of the Denton Public Libraries members
The Friends of the Denton Public Libraries will have a literal big book sale at the Denton North Branch Library, with most hardcover books priced at $2 and paperback books at only $1 each. Now, that’s a great deal for bookworms. Note: The Big Book Sale is cash only, but local checks will also be accepted.
Decorate Your School Folders
Where: Greater Denton Arts Council, 400 E. Hickory St.
When: 11 a.m. — 1 p.m.
Have your kid bring the best-decorated folder in the classroom this school year. Kids will be able to decorate their school folders with stickers, jewels and more during this free event.
Irish Music ExperienceWhere: Steve’s Wine Bar, 111 Industrial St.
When: 3 to 5 p.m.
Head to Steve’s Wine Bar to hear and experience authentic Irish tunes while enjoying a glass of wine or two.
Sunday
Back-to-School BlessingWhere: First United Methodist Church of Denton, 201 S. Locust St.
When: 9 a.m.-noon.
The local church will have a special blessing for teachers, staff and students of all ages for the beginning of the new school year. Kids are invited to bring their backpacks to be prayed over and will receive a special blessing tag to place on it.
Sunrise YogaWhere: The Brown Thumb, 211 N. Cedar St.
When: 9 a.m.
Tickets: $10
Close out your weekend with a sunrise yoga class at The Brown Thumb. Bring your own mat or borrow one for free. Register your spot for $10.
Beer Pong TournamentWhere: Denton County Brewing Co., 200 E. McKinney St.
When: 2 — 5 p.m.
Show off your beer pong skills during the Denton County Brewing Co.’s tournament. Free play starts at 2 p.m., followed by tournament play at 3 p.m.
